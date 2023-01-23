Patience pays in catching a personal-best rainbow trout

Patience paid off for Jingchen Zhu last Wednesdaywith his personal-best rainbow trout at Burnham Harbor while fishing with his buddy Quinn Wunar.

“We went out for fishing around 9 a.m. and nothing happened until 3:30 p.m.,” Zhu messaged on Instagram. “I caught this one, which really made our day! Caught on Quinn’s handmade spawn sac.”

Zhu, a Chinese student who goes by Tony in English, is a senior starting his final semester at Columbia College. Wunar helped Zhu hone his fishing skills on the lakefront. Read that story here.

