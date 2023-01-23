The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Patience pays in catching a personal-best rainbow trout

Jingchen Zhu caught his personal-best rainbow trout to earn Fish of the Week honors on the Chicago lakefront.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Jingchen Zhu caught his personal-best rainbow trout on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo

Jingchen Zhu caught his personal-best rainbow trout on the Chicago lakefront.

Provided

Patience paid off for Jingchen Zhu last Wednesdaywith his personal-best rainbow trout at Burnham Harbor while fishing with his buddy Quinn Wunar.

“We went out for fishing around 9 a.m. and nothing happened until 3:30 p.m.,” Zhu messaged on Instagram. “I caught this one, which really made our day! Caught on Quinn’s handmade spawn sac.”

Zhu, a Chinese student who goes by Tony in English, is a senior starting his final semester at Columbia College. Wunar helped Zhu hone his fishing skills on the lakefront. Read that story here.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

