The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Boyfriend doesn’t show me affection, but other guy does

After three years with emotionally unavailable workaholic, two-timer begins side relationship with a former co-worker and doesn’t want to abandon either man.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Boyfriend doesn’t show me affection, but other guy does
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’m in a three-year relationship, but my significant other, “Ron,” is extremely cautious about emotional attachment. It took him two years to tell me he loves me or even to express any form of serious affection. In addition, he’s consumed by his job and worries about how his co-workers perceive him. He seems to prioritize work relationships over our relationship.

Because I have been depressed by the meager affection he shows me, I began an intimate relationship with a former co-worker, “Dan.” Dan expresses no reservations or restraint in his feelings for me. He makes me feel appreciated, beautiful and loved.

I have strong feelings for them both and realize I have created a horrible situation. I don’t want to abandon a stable, caring relationship that was cultivated over three years, and I’m terrified that ending the relationship in favor of one with Dan would be something I’ll regret later. But I’m unwilling to break things off with Dan. I’d appreciate any advice. — TWO-TIMER ON THE EAST COAST

DEAR ‘TWO-TIMER’: Because your relationship with Ron left you feeling so empty that you went looking for solace in another man’s arms, ask yourself whether you really love Ron or just the challenge of getting him to finally commit to you. You are unwilling to give Dan up because he gives you affection and validation, which are vital in a long-term relationship.

Recognize that you are cheating on both men, which is fair to neither one — and do not think that Ron won’t find out. If you want to spend your life with an emotionally unavailable workaholic, do the honorable thing and break up with Dan. If what you have been getting from Dan is more important to you, well, you know the drill.

DEAR ABBY: My oldest daughter recently had her first child. She sent out christening invitations a month early after clearing the date with the godparents, church and venue.

My youngest adult daughter, who has two children and lives nearby, declined the invite. (She is not the godparent.) Her reason was that she and her family had tickets to a ballgame on the same day as the christening. I suggested that only she attend and have another relative go to the game in her place, but was told she should be at the game with her family. Your thoughts? — PRIORITIES IN FLORIDA

DEAR PRIORITIES: My first thought is that your younger daughter ranks her love of sports above her love for her sister. My second thought is that her priorities are out of whack. Could there be bad blood between them? Long after that ballgame is over and forgotten, the memory of her absence at that important family event will be remembered by the relatives she snubbed.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I wish I could leave but I feel sorry for my girlfriend
Dear Abby: 8 great retorts for rude people who ask your age
Dear Abby: I’m aching after fiancee leaves me without warning
Dear Abby: My best friends shut me out when I need them most
Dear Abby: After his baby’s birth, dad turns to booze, weed
Dear Abby: Now that lover’s dead, should I reveal our secret?
The Latest
Faculty and their supporters march during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The UIC Faculty United union is demanding increased salaries, learning disability assessments for students, mental health support for students and improved job security.
Education
UIC classes to resume Monday after faculty, administration reach contract deal
The tentative deal reached late Sunday ends a four-day strike. It fell into place after administrators enhanced their compensation offer.
By Lisa Philip
 
Three people were injured by gunfire Aug. 18, 2020, in the 3600 block of West Polk Street.
Crime
Weekend gun violence: 17-year-old boy among 7 killed, 26 other people wounded in Chicago
Three people were fatally shot within minutes in attacks Sunday night on the South and West Sides, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
16-year-old girl in custody after stolen car collides with police car in West Lawn
The stolen black sedan was headed south in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked squad car about 11:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The 320 S. Canal St. building opened in 2022 and has drawn BMO Harris Bank and other large tenants.
Chicago Enterprise
Inside a slow downtown office market are pockets of corporate demand
Experts say there’s a clear split between “have” and “have-not” buildings as big companies favor modern space heavy on amenities.
By David Roeder
 
The Chicago City Council recently passed an ordinance tightening up regulation of electronic cigarettes and vaping.
Letters to the Editor
City Council is right to crack down on e-cigarettes, vaping
As the tobacco and vaping industries continue youth-focused marketing that prioritizes profits over health, it is critical for local officials to work equally hard to counteract those harmful efforts.
By Letters to the Editor
 