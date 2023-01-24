Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel restless because you’re unsure of something that’s going on behind the scenes. Perhaps you have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop? Relax. Enjoy schmoozing with others because people are happy to see you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to stay on your toes because, for starters, a friend might surprise you. Or you might meet someone who is unusual or different, but definitely interesting. Possibly, news from a group will catch you off guard. They might say or do something that you can’t endorse or don’t agree with. Stay tuned!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because someone in a position of authority — boss, parent, teacher or the police — might say or do something that catches you off guard. Do you need to do any damage control? Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change or be delayed or canceled. Possibly, you have to travel when you did not expect to do so? News in the media might surprise you. Double check college and university schedules because something unpredictable will occur.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make friends with your bank account to make sure you know what’s happening because something unexpected could impact a bank account or something to do with shared property or how you are involved with the wealth and resources of someone else, including an inheritance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Go gently because a partner or close friend will almost certainly do or say something that surprises you. You might need to give yourself some time before you process how you feel about this. Definitely take time before you respond. Avoid a knee-jerk reaction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your work routine might be interrupted today. Therefore, be smart and give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. This way you are better prepared for whatever happens, even if it comes out of left field. Surprising news about your health might also occur. Meanwhile, pet owners should be vigilant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents you should be aware of their kids today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might change. Stay light on your feet because you might want to accept a last-minute invitation? Or possibly, social plans are canceled.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your home routine will likely change. Perhaps a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur? Someone completely unexpected might knock at your door, catching you unawares. Get dressed. Stock the fridge so that you’re ready for anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. However, on the upside, you might have a sudden, brilliant idea that occurs to you out of the blue. Zowie! This is because today you find it easy to think outside of the box.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions so that you can protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you might find money or you might lose money. It’s a tricky day, which means something might affect your assets, which is why you must be on the alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not be hasty and jump to conclusions today, which might happen because you feel independent and rebellious! You have a strong need to be free and do exactly what you want. Nevertheless, think before you act. Don’t do anything you will later regret.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond (1941) shares your birthday. You are easygoing, warm and friendly with others. By nature, you’re fun-loving and you enjoy good times. People enjoy your company. This year is a year of change for you stay flexible. Make new friends. Be ready to travel and expand your horizons. You are passionate; nevertheless, you appear calm, cool and collected.

