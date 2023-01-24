The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel restless because you’re unsure of something that’s going on behind the scenes. Perhaps you have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop? Relax. Enjoy schmoozing with others because people are happy to see you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to stay on your toes because, for starters, a friend might surprise you. Or you might meet someone who is unusual or different, but definitely interesting. Possibly, news from a group will catch you off guard. They might say or do something that you can’t endorse or don’t agree with. Stay tuned!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because someone in a position of authority — boss, parent, teacher or the police — might say or do something that catches you off guard. Do you need to do any damage control? Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans might suddenly change or be delayed or canceled. Possibly, you have to travel when you did not expect to do so? News in the media might surprise you. Double check college and university schedules because something unpredictable will occur.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make friends with your bank account to make sure you know what’s happening because something unexpected could impact a bank account or something to do with shared property or how you are involved with the wealth and resources of someone else, including an inheritance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Go gently because a partner or close friend will almost certainly do or say something that surprises you. You might need to give yourself some time before you process how you feel about this. Definitely take time before you respond. Avoid a knee-jerk reaction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your work routine might be interrupted today. Therefore, be smart and give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. This way you are better prepared for whatever happens, even if it comes out of left field. Surprising news about your health might also occur. Meanwhile, pet owners should be vigilant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents you should be aware of their kids today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might change. Stay light on your feet because you might want to accept a last-minute invitation? Or possibly, social plans are canceled.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your home routine will likely change. Perhaps a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur? Someone completely unexpected might knock at your door, catching you unawares. Get dressed. Stock the fridge so that you’re ready for anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. However, on the upside, you might have a sudden, brilliant idea that occurs to you out of the blue. Zowie! This is because today you find it easy to think outside of the box.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions so that you can protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, you might find money or you might lose money. It’s a tricky day, which means something might affect your assets, which is why you must be on the alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do not be hasty and jump to conclusions today, which might happen because you feel independent and rebellious! You have a strong need to be free and do exactly what you want. Nevertheless, think before you act. Don’t do anything you will later regret.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond (1941) shares your birthday. You are easygoing, warm and friendly with others. By nature, you’re fun-loving and you enjoy good times. People enjoy your company. This year is a year of change for you stay flexible. Make new friends. Be ready to travel and expand your horizons. You are passionate; nevertheless, you appear calm, cool and collected.

Next Up In Entertainment
M&M’s replacing ‘spokescandies’ ahead of Maya Rudolph-led Super Bowl ad
Review: Bob Dylan’s expanded 1997 masterpiece ‘Time Out of Mind’ reveals new layers
Dear Abby: Boyfriend doesn’t show me affection, but other guy does
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
WXRT host Lin Brehmer dies at 68
Brookfield Zoo offers opportunity to name hissing cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day
The Latest
Mary Catherine “Cathie” Ryan, who died in Edgewater Jan. 10, 2023.
Obituaries
Mary Catherine Ryan, a banker, philanthropist and Edgewater fixture, dies at 83
Mrs. Ryan, a female trailblazer in the Chicago private banking world, devoted herself to family and to philanthropic projects across the city.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Vet DeMar DeRozan hits milestone in Bulls’ 111-100 victory against Hawks
DeRozan played in his 1,000th regular-season game Monday and talked about a valuable lesson he has learned, as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches.
By Joe Cowley
 
RowVaughn Wells, second from left, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre’s stepfather Rodney Wells, behind her, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, left, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Far right is Bishop Henry Williamson.&nbsp;
News
Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols’ Memphis arrest to Rodney King beating
Attorneys for the family of a Black motorist who died after a violent encounter with Memphis police say officers beat Tyre Nichols for 3 minutes in a “savage” encounter like the 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
By Adrian Sainz | Associated Press
 
Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Provided by the IDNR
Sports
Gov. J.B. Pritzker appoints former Downstate legislator as IDNR director
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Natalie Phelps Finnie, a former Downstate legislator, as the new director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
By Dale Bowman
 
With the Bears having missed the playoffs, odds are good that quarterback Justin Fields will be healthy going into spring drills.
NFL
More games mean more injuries
The one good thing about the Bears not making the NFL playoffs is that no one can get hurt.
By Rick Telander
 