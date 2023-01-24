Snow much of Wednesday, then wind chills below zero by the weekend

Snow is expected to fall through much of the day Wednesday across the Chicago area, with accumulations ranging from an inch north of the city to 4 inches or more to the south.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight through 6 p.m. Wednesday for central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. It includes Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Most of the snow is expected to fall between 5 a.m. and noon, the weather service said. The heaviest accumulation — 2-5 inches — is expected south of Interstate 80. From 1 to 3 inches is expected to the north.

The high Wednesday will be near near 34 with wind gusts as strong as 30 mph, the weather service said. There is a 30 percent chance of snow showers old Thursday, mainly after noon, with a high near 31. There is also a chance of snow on Friday.

Bitterly cold wind chills are expected to hit later in the weekend and into early next week, with wind chills in the teens below zero possible.

