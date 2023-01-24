The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Olympic Sports Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin captures record 83rd World Cup skiing victory

Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Mikaela Shiffrin captures record 83rd World Cup skiing victory
Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning her record 83rd World Cup race.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning her record 83rd World Cup race.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.

Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

“I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings,” Shiffrin said. “In the end of it, it’s like there’s too much excitement to feel. I don’t know if that makes sense. So it’s something you can’t explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it.”

Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemark Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone.

Shiffrin posted the fastest first run and was therefore the last skier to race in the second run.

“I was a bit nervous for the second run, but mostly, I hate waiting,” Shiffrin said. “Finally, when it was time to go, then it was like everything went quiet, and I just pushed as hard as I could every turn. It was pretty amazing to come through the finish and see that I was quite fast. Because I could hear that the other athletes were skiing well. I thought, ‘I could lose this, so I better try to ski a really good run.’ And it was.”

Shiffrin seemed exhausted and relieved immediately after finishing, bending over and resting her head on her poles and then biting her lips before going over to embrace Gut-Behrami and Brignone.

Brignone told Shiffrin, “Congrats,” and Shiffrin responded, “Oh my god.”

Unlike when she broke down into tears when she matched Vonn’s record of 82 wins earlier this month in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Shiffrin kept her composure during the playing of her national anthem, singing along to the words.

Then a gold-colored crown was placed atop her head.

It was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

What’s more is that Shiffrin is still only 27 and could have many more years of elite racing left in her career. Vonn was 33 when she won her last World Cup event and Stenmark was 32.

“I just feel so lucky to be her teammate in this era and watching her break history every day,” said Nina O’Brien, the only other American finisher in 18th. “And she’s been really supportive as well.”

The record also comes nearly a year after Shiffrin didn’t win a medal in six events at the Beijing Olympics after entering amid big expectations. She didn’t take long to rebound from her Beijing performance, claiming her fourth overall World Cup title at the end of last season.

Now she’s the most successful female skier of all time.

“That’s a pretty good image for the sport, for women’s Alpine skiers,” said Tessa Worley, a two-time world champion in GS. “And she’s still doing amazing things. So it’s an inspiration for us to just go and keep pushing.”

Shiffrin had to learn how to handle the nerves that come with leading the first run.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that, apparently, I have the mental focus again to be strong again in the second run,” she said. “That’s something I don’t take for granted.”

Shiffrin started her second run immediately after Gut-Behrami had taken the lead by a large margin.

“I saw her from the start and then I was thinking, ‘Why did I watch? I can’t go that fast.’ So, then I was a little bit, kind of wild on some spots but it felt so clean,” Shiffrin said. “I thought I wouldn’t be faster but I thought I could maybe be close. And then, somehow, I got there to the finish and it was quite good.”

Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday. Then she has two slaloms — her best event, having accounted for 51 of her 83 victories — in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, next weekend. That was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old in March 2011.

If she wins all three of her next races, she could match Stenmark by Sunday.

After a short break, Shiffrin will then again be a multi-medal threat at the world championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France, which start on Feb. 6.

Next Up In Sports
Michigan will widen tunnel at football stadium
Northwestern beats Wisconsin in return from COVID-19 pause
Shed of the Week begins early for another season
DeMar DeRozan hits milestone in Bulls’ 111-100 victory against Hawks
Gov. J.B. Pritzker appoints former downstate legislator as IDNR director
More games mean more injuries
The Latest
Stephanie Hsu (from left), Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
Movies and TV
List of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards
Oscar contenders were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
By Associated Press
 
The Michigan Stadium tunnel, the scene of altercations between opposing players, will be widened for next season.
College Sports
Michigan will widen tunnel at football stadium
The school will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field. The tunnel has been the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field.
By Associated Press
 
GettyImages_1306608119.jpg
Comedy
Along with the jokes, Maz Jobrani offers some insight about upheaval in his native Iran
In response to the regime’s brutal treatment of protesters, the veteran stand-up has gone ‘from being a comedian to being an activist.’
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of Monday’s game.
College Sports
Northwestern beats Wisconsin in return from COVID-19 pause
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes. Wisconsin struggled down the stretch, making just one of its final 10 shots from the field.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_107723102.jpg
Movies and TV
Roeper on the Oscar nominations: Even now, the Academy can surprise
Nods for Ana de Armas and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are a stretch, but hooray for unexpected contenders Brian Tyree Henry and Andrea Riseborough.
By Richard Roeper
 