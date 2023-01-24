The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Man dies days after shooting in Humboldt Park

Ruben Olivares, 36, was found in a vehicle with a gun shot wound to the hip.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died days after he was found shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The evening of Jan. 18, someone in a dark gray vehicle fired shots into another vehicle in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street, striking a Ruben Olivares, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Olivares, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

He was pronounced dead five days later, the medical examiner’s office said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Family members and supporters mourn the death of Ramiro Mendez during a news conference Tuesday to decry neighborhood violence near North Lockwood Avenue and West Altgeld Street, less than a week after 32-year-old Mendez was shot to death near that location in Belmont Cragin. Police and family said Mendez was shot to death shortly after 3 a.m. while he was standing outside, letting the dog out.
Chicago
Reward offered for information about Belmont Cragin killing
Ramiro Mendez, a father of two young daughters, was gunned down in his driveway while walking his dog.
By Andy Grimm
 
Dragon dancers perform during a Lunar New Year celebration along West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2022.
News
Chicago police, organizers to strengthen planned security for Lunar New Year parades
Additional security measures will surround Lunar New Year parades this weekend in Chinatown and Uptown in the wake of two California mass shootings,
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez allegedly went to a home in the 4100 block of 77th Place the day she went missing, police sources said.
La Voz Chicago
Condenan a ex novio de acusada por encubrir la muerte de Marlen Ochoa-López, a cuyo bebé le cortaron del vientre
Piotr Bobak limpió la escena del crimen de 2019 y afirmó que el bebé era su hijo en un intento por conseguir donaciones, según la fiscalía.
By David Struett and Cindy Hernandez
 
Faculty and their supporters march during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The UIC Faculty United union is demanding increased salaries, learning disability assessments for students, mental health support for students and improved job security.
La Voz Chicago
Reanudan las clases en UIC luego de que la facultad suspende la huelga
El acuerdo que puso fin a la segunda huelga del sindicato en nueve años comenzó a concretarse el viernes después de que los administradores respondieran a algunas demandas sindicales.
By Lisa Philip
 
snow.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Pronostican nieve el miércoles y temperaturas heladas el fin de semana
Se anticipa que la mayor parte de la nieve caiga entre las 5 a.m. y el mediodía, dijo el servicio meteorológico.
By Sun-Times Wire
 