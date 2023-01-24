Man dies days after shooting in Humboldt Park

A man has died days after he was found shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The evening of Jan. 18, someone in a dark gray vehicle fired shots into another vehicle in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street, striking a Ruben Olivares, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Olivares, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.
He was pronounced dead five days later, the medical examiner’s office said.
There was no one in custody.
