Man dies days after shooting in Humboldt Park

A man has died days after he was found shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The evening of Jan. 18, someone in a dark gray vehicle fired shots into another vehicle in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street, striking a Ruben Olivares, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Olivares, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

He was pronounced dead five days later, the medical examiner’s office said.

There was no one in custody.