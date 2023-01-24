The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Electrifying DeAndre Craig scores 33 as Mount Carmel takes down St. Rita

DeAndre Craig was the dominant force on the floor against St. Rita, scoring 33 points to lead the Caravan to a 84-76 win.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Electrifying DeAndre Craig scores 33 as Mount Carmel takes down St. Rita
Mount Carmel’s Deandre Craig (4) shoots the ball as St. Rita’s Nojus Indrusaitis (5) defends.

Mount Carmel’s Deandre Craig (4) shoots the ball as St. Rita’s Nojus Indrusaitis (5) defends.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

St. Rita is loaded with future college basketball players. The Mustangs feature the top three juniors in the state and all three have committed to college already. Morez Johnson (Illinois), James Brown (North Carolina) and Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State) had high-level recruitments, with the best college programs in the country courting them for years.

St. Rita sophomore Melvin Bell is in the same boat, widely considered one of the top three players in his class.

Over on the other side of the court on Tuesday at Mount Carmel was DeAndre Craig. The Caravan senior has been one of the area’s best guards for four years, but his recruitment never took off. Craig signed with Denver in November.

“[Denver] got the biggest steal in the country,” Mount Carmel coach Phil Segroves said. “From day one I thought he was a Big Ten guard. I thought he could play at Loyola, and he was overlooked there. I think he can play at DePaul and he was overlooked there.

“DeAndre is fine with that. He’s really excited about Denver, and they’ve got a great one coming.”

Craig was the dominant force on the floor against St. Rita, scoring 33 points to lead the Caravan to a 84-76 win.

Craig relentlessly attacked the rim, going straight into the Mustangs’ stout post defense of Johnson (6-9) and Brown (6-10). The 6-1 Craig absorbed the contact and scored, time after time.

He was 9-for-13 shooting and also contributed four steals, three assists and five rebounds.

“They have Power Five players on their team and that always gives you a little boost,” Craig said. “But I just went out there and played like it was a Tuesday night against any other Catholic League team.”

It wasn’t. Fans packed Mount Carmel’s gym. There were large student sections from both schools and the game was on live television.

“That was the biggest crowd I’ve seen here for sure” Caravan senior Anthony Ciaravino said. “It was insane, just crazy. I can’t put it to words what it was like coming out to that crowd. You could feel the energy. It was really great to play in.”

Ciaravino scored 13 points and his brother, junior Angelo Ciaravino, added 14 points. Lee Marks scored 14 and grabbed four rebounds for Mount Carmel.

“Our team chemistry is getting better and today we showed we can compete with the best,” Anthony Ciaravino said.

Mount Carmel (20-2, 8-0 Catholic League Blue) led by eight at halftime and St. Rita (13-9, 6-1) never mounted a significant threat in the second half. A three-pointer from Bell with 3:42 left pulled the Mustangs within five points but that was as close as it would get.

Johnson continued to show why he may be the best prospect in the state, regardless of class. He had 27 points and 12 rebounds. But his size and strength and shot blocking ability in the post also made Craig’s attacks at the basket even more impressive.

Indrusaitis finished with 16 points and Brown added 10 points and eight rebounds for St. Rita. Bell scored 16.

The Mustangs opened the season nationally ranked and have played a rugged schedule against teams from all over the country. But St. Rita’s results against local teams have not lived up to the preseason hype yet. The Mustangs have lost to Joliet West, Simeon, Young and now Mount Carmel. They beat Brother Rice in December. The only game St. Rita has left against a Super 25 team is Feb. 10 against No. 25 Loyola.

“It’s very frustrating, but we are not down,” St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell said. “I will be honest, we are a little aggravated. If you just look at our schedule, game for game, there is nobody that has a schedule like us. That being said, we definitely have to start pulling out games like this. We’re as good as anybody in the state and we will finish strong in the playoffs.” 

Watch the final minute of St. Rita at Mount Carmel:

Next Up In High School Sports
Simeon coach Robert Smith wins his 500th game
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. selected for the McDonald’s All-American game
No Shot Clock, Ep. 149: Listener questions
Monday’s high school basketball scores
When Sides Collide recap: A look at the best games, top players and biggest moments
The Latest
Scott Rolen was a seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner and finished his career with 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI.
MLB
Third baseman Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
He will join former Cubs first baseman Fred McGriff and Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes at induction ceremonies this summer in Cooperstown.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Former Simeon players come out of the stands to congratulate Robert Smith on his 500th win.
High School Basketball
Simeon coach Robert Smith wins his 500th game
In his 19th and final season leading the Wolverines, Robert Smith has seven Public League championships, six state titles and 500 wins after an 82-36 romp past visiting Brooks.
By Mike Clark
 
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2020, in Gary, Indiana.
Crime
Man fatally shot during standoff with Gary police
A armed man in a home kept officers at bay before he dies. Investigators are still looking into whether the fatal shot came from an officer or was self-inflicted.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Paul Clement, former solicitor general at the Department of Justice, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the final stage of the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.&nbsp;
Springfield
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Although the National Rifle Association is not listed as a plaintiff, a spokesperson told the Sun-Times it joined the National Sports Shooting Foundation to bring forth the suit, similar to what it did in a New York case that went before the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls blow 21-point lead with complete meltdown against Pacers
The Bulls were well on their way to a season-best four-game winning streak through the first two quarters. Despite halftime warnings from coach Billy Donovan, however, the “Big Three” couldn’t get it done in another heartbreaking loss.
By Joe Cowley
 