The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Healthy cheese? Some low-sodium, low-calorie, low-fat and delicious options

When it comes to a charcuterie board or just snacking, not all cheeses are created equal.

By  USA TODAY
   
Anna Kaufman USA TODAY
SHARE Healthy cheese? Some low-sodium, low-calorie, low-fat and delicious options
When creating a charcuterie board, there are healthy options when it comes to the cheese.

When creating a charcuterie board, there are healthy options when it comes to the cheese.

stock.adobe.com

While the internet remains agog over the new viral butter board trend, snack board purists will remember the blueprint: the charcuterie board. Chock full of cheese, crackers, and occasionally a marmalade and some dark chocolate, the boards are a hallmark of book clubs and housewarmings alike.

While they certainly bring in an air of elegance, a charcuterie board’s contents can be awfully rich. If you’re on a health journey or looking to offer guests something a little lighter, there’s no need to ditch the board entirely.

There are plenty of healthy cheeses that still offer robust flavor. Here’s everything you need to know about choosing a low-calorie, low-fat, or low-sodium cheese. 

What is the healthiest cheese?

Chelsey Amer, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, shared with USA Today that this is not a question with a direct answer.

Fresh mozzarella cheese is low in sodium and high in protein.

Fresh mozzarella cheese is low in sodium and high in protein and calcium.

stock.adobe.com

“As a dietitian who focuses on a healthy relationship with food, there truly isn’t one ‘healthiest’ cheese,” she wrote in an email. Amer said her go-to recommendation is cottage cheese because it’s high in protein and filling fat. And it’s a great low-sodium option.

Amer also recommends ricotta cheese and mozzarella as great low-sodium, high-protein options. 

Is cheese good for you?

A subjective question, for sure. Everything in moderation. While cheese has some health benefits it can also prove unhealthy in excess.

Depending on your dietary restrictions here are some healthy options provided by Amer: 

Feta cheese is low in calories.

Feta cheese is low in calories.

stock.adobe.com

  • Mozzarella cheese is rich in protein and low sodium.
  • Cottage cheese is low in fat, but higher in sodium.
  • Ricotta cheese is also lower in fat, but higher in sodium. 
  • Feta cheese is low in calories but also lower in protein and higher in sodium. 
  • Goat cheese is also low-calorie but higher sodium and not super protein rich. 

“Most cheeses are within a slim margin of each other when it comes to protein, sodium, and fat content” Amer said. “So prioritize flavor and satisfaction because a little bit can go a long way.”

Does cheese have protein?

Yes. “All cheese contains protein as it’s made from milk, however, not all cheese is considered equal when it comes to its protein content,” Amer says. 

Cottage cheese ranks high on that list, with approximately 13 grams of protein per 100 calorie serving, Amer said. Other “cheese board” cheeses, like mozzarella, gouda, feta, or goat cheese, contain only about 4-8 grams of protein for each 100 calorie serving.

Which cheese is anti-inflammatory?

Despite commonly held beliefs cheese, and dairy on the large, is not inherently inflammatory, Amer said.

Because of this, no cheese is actually “anti-inflammatory” in Amer’s book. She recommends the best way to approach anti-inflammatory eating is to instead keep an overall a healthy diet overall meaning a diet that is rich in vegetables, fruit, omega-3 fatty acids, whole grains, and dairy (including cheese).

What are the least processed cheeses?

Fresh ricotta cheese (mixed here with chopped fresh spinach) is a minimally processed cheese that’s also low in sodium and high in protein.

Fresh ricotta cheese (mixed here with chopped fresh spinach) is a minimally processed cheese that’s also low in sodium and high in protein.

stock.adobe.com

Amer stresses that all cheeses are processed because a draining and curdling process is required when making it. There are, of course, some cheeses which are more processed than others. 

These are some minimally processed options:

  • ricotta cheese
  • goat cheese
  • feta cheese
  • cottage cheese

What is the healthiest cheese for a sandwich?

When you’re at that deli counter and not sure what to choose, fresh mozzarella might be your healthiest option, Amer advises.

Mozzarella is rich in both protein and calcium and it is also lower in sodium than many other cheeses. 

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In News
Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Jefferson Park
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt when squad car strikes truck on West Side
Longer Waukegan Airport runway is not a good reason to take forest preserve land
Man fatally shot during standoff with Gary police
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Body of Rockford man whose body was stolen in funeral home van is identified
The Latest
Louis Monetti was overcome by emotion on Oct. 3 when he found out he won the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket. Photo by B.A.S.S.
Sports
Boatload of firsts for Louis Monetti going into the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Show
Louis Monetti adds another first, doing a seminar at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Show Thursday through Sunday, to a year filled with firsts in college fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
Andreas Athanasiou fights for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou improving defensively after early-season struggles
Athanasiou’s excellent defensive performance Saturday against the Blues, in which he used his speed while backchecking to take away time and space from opposing forwards, brought to light his overall improvement since autumn.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.
Crime
Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Jefferson Park
The officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.
News
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt when squad car strikes truck on West Side
The squad car was going west near the 2800 block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want to be more than friends with my friend — and her husband
Woman senses chemistry with the pair and considers asking if they would join her in a ‘throuple.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 