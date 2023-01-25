Things to do in Chicago Jan. 26-Feb. 1: The Mix

Theater

“Wuthering Heights” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s WorldStage Series 2023. Muriel Steinke Photo

Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s WorldStage Series returns with Wise Children’s reimaging of Emily Bronte’s “Wuthering Heights.” The acclaimed production, the love story of Catherine and Heathcliff set on the wild moors of Yorkshire, combines live music, dance and puppetry to create a revenge tragedy for our time. Directed by Emma Rice . From Jan. 27-Feb. 19 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $59-$106. Visit chicagoshakes.com.

Next up at the Goodman Theatre is Lydia R. Diamond’s “Toni Stone,” a drama about the first woman to play professional baseball, who in the mid-20th century is determined to overcome racist and sexist barriers to play in the Negro Leagues. Tracey Bonner stars as Stone; Ron OJ Parson directs. From Jan. 28-Feb. 26 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$80. Visit goodmantheatre.org.

Will Koski (as Jack) and Lucy Panush (as Little Red Riding Hood) in “Into the Woods” at the Paramount Theatre. Amy Nelson

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into the Woods” is a clever reimagining of a handful of Grimm Brothers fairy tales. Jim Corti and Trent Stork co-direct. From Feb. 1-March 19 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $28-$79. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Ladarrion Williams’ drama “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” is set in 1940 on the night of the Academy Awards, when Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar. From Feb. 1-March 19 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington. Tickets: $42-$57. Visit timelinetheatre.com.

Alexis J. Roston stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” an intimate cabaret performance with Billie Holiday featuring musical numbers and reminiscences. Christopher Chase Carter and Roston co-direct. From Jan. 27-Feb. 26 at Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $60-$70. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.

First Folio Theatre presents Ann Noble’s “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly,” a drama set in 1950s Ireland about a young woman (Haley Rice) who abandons her dreams of a university education and returns home to care for her father (David Rice). Heather Chrisler directs. From Jan. 25-Feb. 26 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st, Oak Brook. Tickets: $49, $59. Visit firstfolio.org.

Simran Deokule (from left), Kianna Rose and Isabelle Muthiah star in “Radial Gradient” at Shattered Globe Theatre. Jenn Udoni Franco

Shattered Globe Theatre presents the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective drama “Radial Gradient.” When three women enter a research study, they hope to create positive change after a hate crime takes place at a liberal American university. Grace Dolezal-Ng directs. From Jan. 27-March 11 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $45. Visit sgtheatre.org.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” is Matthew Lopez’s music-filled comedy about an Elvis impersonator who learns a lot about show business from the performers in a drag show. Directed by Donterrio Johnson. From Jan. 26-March 4 at Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $45. Visit metropolisarts.com.

Chicago Opera Theater begins its 50th anniversary season with Benjamin Britten’s comic opera “Albert Herring,” a whimsical tale about a young man who takes his first steps into independence after being ridiculed for being crowned May King during a town’s spring festival. Jan. 26, 28-29 at Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $25+. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.

Music

Patty Griffin Michael Wilson Photo

Texas singer-songwriter Patty Griffin has crafted a songbook that explores the moments and emotions that bind us together. Her brand is a luscious folk sound, with accents of gospel, country and rock. Parker Millsap opens at 8 p.m. Jan. 26-27 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $75. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Wynton Marsalis. Getty Images

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis returns with two programs. The first features a collaboration with oud virtuoso Naseer Shamma for a celebration of Arab music and the traditions of swing (Jan. 27); the second is an all-Duke Ellington program (Jan. 28). Both begin at 8 p.m. at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $75+. Visit cso.org.

The former Avondale post office turned music venue, Sleeping Village, celebrates its 5th anniversary party with a weekend of performances: Squirrel Flower, Dearly Somber, Soft and Dumb (Jan. 26); a DJ set with Sextile, Club Drippy (Jan. 27) and Plaid, Matchess and DJs Abstract Science. All shows are at 8 p.m. at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont. Ticket prices vary. Visit sleeping-village.com.

Museums

“The Negro Motorist Green Book” is an exhibit about the guide book, first published in 1936, that was an indispensable source for Black travelers providing them with hotels, restaurants, gas stations and cultural attractions across the country that would accept their business. Viewers can experience the reality of travel during this time via artifacts, historic footage and firsthand accounts. A series of projections also highlight Chicago area “Green Book” sites. From Jan. 29-April 23 at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods, Skokie. Admission: $6-$18. Visit ilholocaustmuseum.org.

Movies

The Chicago Architecture Center hosts the 14th edition of the Architecture & Design Film Festival. Featured are 15 films that investigate design’s impact on the worlds of art, fashion, architecture, urban planning and housing as well as delving into the lives and work of global design visionaries. From Feb. 1-5 at Chicago Architecture Center, 111 E. Wacker. Tickets: $20/film. Visit architecture.org.

The Chicago Film Society’s season continues with more of its usual eclectic array of rare and classic offerings. Upcoming films include Jean-Luc Godard’s “Weekend” (Feb. 1), Ernst Lubitsch’s silent film “Forbidden Paradise” (Feb. 8), Michelangelo Antonioni’s “Zabriskie Point” (Feb. 13), Edgar G. Ulmer’s “The Black Cat” (Feb. 22) and more. To April 24 at various venues. For a complete list of films, venues and ticket prices, visit chicagofilmsociety.org.

Family Fun

A scene from the new animated video “Edward The Tap Dancing Elephant.” Courtesy Chicago Children’s Theatre

“Edward the Tap Dancing Elephant” is a charming new video brought to you by Chicago Children’s Theatre and musician Ralph Covert (“Ralph’s World”). The title pachyderm has been told he can’t live his dream, but he sneaks out of the zoo to meet his tap-dancing idol and gets his shot at stardom. Features greenscreen dancing by tap star Time Brickey. Watch the free video at chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Bronzeville Children’s Museum (9301 S. Stony Island) is a unique space for kids that offers a guided tour format emphasizing the educational message of its exhibits in addition to being lots of fun. Exhibits include “You Are What You Eat,” “African American Inventors,” “STEM Rocks,” “Provident Hospital” and more. Open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday with an hourly tour schedule. Admission: $5. Visit bronzevillechildrensmuseum.com.