Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

Friends and family will join the Texas troubadour Willie Nelson for a two-day celebration of his 90th birthday April 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl.

By  Kristin M. Hall | Associated Press
   
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2015. Nelson is turning 90 this year and he’s celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour’s milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2015. Among the guests performing at his 90th birthday celebration are Neil Young, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and Roseanne Cash.

AP Photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon’s milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He’s also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include “On The Road Again,” “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson’s sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public Jan. 28.

Screen_Shot_2023_01_25_at_6.47.11_PM.png
Education
CPS to consider science, social studies marks instead of standardized tests for advancing to the next grade
The district is placing more focus on core subjects and helping students who are falling behind so they aren’t held back.
By Nader Issa
 
Frontera Grill is adding a 20% surcharge to all checks for its Restaurant Week promotion.
Food and Restaurants
Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?
Nearly 11% of eateries taking part in Restaurant Week are adding surcharges to checks. The fees that started during the pandemic are illegal in New York.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Mount Carmel fans wave the Mount Carmel “MC” flag during the against St. Rita.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Screenshot_2023_01_25_162740.jpg
Crime
“We thought we would never find him.” Family seeks answers from Rockford funeral home after van holding man’s body was stolen
“I was thinking what are they trying to do, steal his organs or something like that,” Ed Brown said. Curtis Brown’s body was found Monday on a South Chicago street.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Board of Education secretary Estela Beltran is retiring after 37 years at Chicago Public Schools. She was honored by her colleagues Wednesday during a board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Education
‘The voice of the Board of Education’ longtime secretary Estela Beltran to retire after 37 years
Best known for her calm, recognizable voice leading board meetings, Beltran started her career at Chicago Public Schools in 1986.
By Nader Issa
 