The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Nation/World News Business

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but NASA says there will be no impact

The asteroid, about the size of a delivery truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America on Thursday evening, the space agency says.

By  Marcia Dunn | AP Aerospace Writer
   
SHARE Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but NASA says there will be no impact
This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, affected by the earth’s gravity, and the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, in green. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, NASA revealed that this newly discovered asteroid, about the size of a truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America Thursday evening. Scientists say there is no risk of an impact.

This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, affected by the earth’s gravity, and the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, in green.

AP Photos

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded.

NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth.

NASA said Wednesday that this newly discovered asteroid will zoom 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) above the southern tip of South America. That’s 10 times closer than the bevy of communication satellites circling overhead.

The closest approach will occur at 6:27 p.m. Chicago time.

Even if the space rock came a lot closer, scientists said most of it would burn up in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger pieces possibly falling as meteorites.

NASA’s impact hazard assessment system, called Scout, quickly ruled out a strike, said its developer, Davide Farnocchia, an engineer at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

“But despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth,” Farnocchia said in a statement. “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”

Discovered Saturday, the asteroid known as 2023 BU is believed to be between 11 feet (3.5 meters) and 28 feet (8.5 meters) feet across. It was first spotted by the same amateur astronomer in Crimea, Gennady Borisov, who discovered an interstellar comet in 2019. Within a few days, dozens of observations were made by astronomers around the world, allowing them to refine the asteroid’s orbit.

The asteroid’s path drastically will be altered by Earth’s gravity once it zips by. Instead of circling the sun every 359 days, it will move into an oval orbit lasting 425 days, according to NASA.

Next Up In News
Pritzker warns College Board against any AP course changes to appease DeSantis and ‘Florida’s racist and homophobic laws’
U.S. investigating December flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines
Man found fatally shot in Chatham
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
35 Chicago charter schools approved to stay open but with CPS closely watching over them
CPS to consider science, social studies marks instead of standardized tests for advancing to the next grade
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (left) in the Greektown neighborhood in December; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) in Las Vegas in November.
Elections
Pritzker warns College Board against any AP course changes to appease DeSantis and ‘Florida’s racist and homophobic laws’
In a letter, Pritzker told the nonprofit College Board that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include “a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, it is investigating whether Southwest Airlines deceived customers by knowingly scheduling more flights in late December than it realistically could handle. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS416
News
U.S. investigating December flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines
The Transportation Department is looking into whether the airline scheduled more flights than it could handle during a December storm when 16,700 flights were canceled.
By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Chatham
Officers responding Wednesday to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Facebook parent Meta said in a blog post it is reinstating former President Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ORG XMIT: NY407
Nation/World
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Ending a two-year ban, Facebook says the public has a right to hear from its political leaders, ‘the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices.’
By Barbara Ortutay | Associated Press and Jill Colvin | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_01_25_at_7.24.05_PM.png
Education
35 Chicago charter schools approved to stay open but with CPS closely watching over them
The charter schools received shorter term lengths than in the past and new conditions for continued approval as part of an ongoing effort to demand greater accountability.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 