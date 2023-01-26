Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, you’ll be more interested in mystical, spiritual subjects. You also might have to care for a loved one, either at home or in a hospital. Others might be involved with charitable activities. This is because you feel more selfless. Someone will appreciate your generosity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next four weeks, you will enjoy friendlier relationships with almost everyone. Because your ability to deal agreeably with others will be superb, your relations with group settings, meetings and conferences will be successful. Even romance will be happier.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today Venus will begin to cross the top of your chart in the next four weeks, which will create favorable circumstances for your professional life. Bosses and people in authority will be impressed with you. People will seek your advice about how to make something look more attractive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your desire to travel for pleasure will be strong in the next four weeks. You will also have a heightened appreciation of beauty. Make an effort to see art exhibits, galleries and museums because this will please you. Romance with someone “different” might begin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance will be more passionate and affectionate in the next four weeks for your sign. However, it’s interesting to know that you will have the ability to attract money to you through your spouse, business partner or a bank during this same window of time. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Lucky you! For the next four weeks, Venus will be opposite your sign, which will promote all your relations with others — especially close friends, partners and spouses. You will be more easy-going, and will be able to express your affection more easily. (Even your relations with enemies will improve.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your health will get a lovely boost in the next four weeks, which is good news for you. You will also find that you can more easily discuss agreements with others and cooperate with coworkers. This is a good time to discuss duties, the division of labor and shared obligations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have a lovely four weeks ahead! This is because fair Venus will be traveling through your House of Romance. Love relationships will be favored along with creative activities. Even your relations with children will improve because this will be a great time for games and fun!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take advantage of every opportunity to entertain at home in the next four weeks, and likewise, to redecorate or make your home more attractive because these things will make you happier. Despite the possibility of entertaining, you will also enjoy quiet time in congenial surroundings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have the good fortune of enjoying your daily surroundings more in the next four weeks. You will find your relations with people around you — siblings, neighbors and relatives will also improve. Even your appreciation of your daily surroundings will be heightened. (Not too shabby.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In the next four weeks, you will be more inclined to spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Fortunately, your ability to earn money and attract money to you will also increase. Money in, money out. (Keep your receipts — and the box.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Fair Venus will be in your sign for the next four weeks, which will make you charming and diplomatic with everyone. You will be able to make peace among others. This is a fantastic time to schmooze. It’s also an excellent time to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself — boots and shoes!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky (1961) shares your birthday. You have an air of authority that makes you an excellent leader. You are decisive, honest and down to earth. You speak your mind. This is a year of learning and teaching. You might renew your spiritual and religious beliefs as well. Explore new ideas to discover what is important to you.

