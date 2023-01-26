The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
ComEd’s investments are worth the cost to keep providing our customers with quality service

A more robust, capable, and intelligent power grid is essential to helping our region stay competitive in attracting new businesses — and the jobs that come with them — to northern Illinois,

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A ComEd truck is shown in 2020.

A recent editorial (“Put ComEd, Peoples Gas rate increase requests under the microscope,” ) rightly calls for thorough regulatory oversight of ComEd’s multi-year grid and rate plans but fails, in our view, to fully explain why these plans are critical to ensuring a reliable, equitable transition to a clean energy future for the 9 million people we serve in northern Illinois.

ComEd customers today enjoy record-breaking, nation-leading reliability because of prudent and necessary grid investments. But it wasn’t that long ago that most ComEd customers considered frequent power outages something to be expected.

Since we began making smart grid improvements in 2012, ComEd and our more than 6,200 employees have helped customers avoid more than 19 million outages, saving more than $3 billion in outage-related costs.

But continuing to deliver this reliability takes work. As extreme weather events become more common due to climate change, as people increasingly swap gas-powered cars for electric vehicles and as renewable and carbon-free energy sources like solar panels are rapidly and significantly adopted, continued investment in grid improvements is critical to maintaining the high level of service our customers depend on.

A more robust, capable, and intelligent power grid is essential to helping our region stay competitive in attracting new businesses — and the jobs that come with them — to northern Illinois, while at the same time allowing us to better meet clean energy and decarbonization goals.

The editorial also fails to mention the outstanding value ComEd customers enjoy today. Currently, ComEd’s average total monthly residential customer bill of $93 is among the lowest in the nation, and approximately 20 % lower than the average in the 10 largest metropolitan areas. At ComEd’s requested rate for 2027, the average residential bill would be less than even the average 2021 residential utility bill in more than half of U.S. states. In addition, ComEd’s historical grid investments have enabled ComEd to deliver a variety of programs that have delivered more than $8 billion in savings to customers by enabling them to use less electricity more efficiently.

ComEd has delivered nation-leading value to customers with exceptional service and competitive rates and we will continue to do so under the multi-year plans we’ve put forward.

 Gil Quiniones, CEO, ComEd

When a 6-year-old shoots...

So let me understand this correctly. On the day that a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student, the school administration was warned three times by staff that the child was exhibiting dangerous behaviors and may have a gun and they did nothing. Nothing.

In law enforcement circles, this is known as “leakage” and precedes many violent encounters. Well, I certainly don’t see how you can blame the gun in this circumstance. But I do know some school staffers who need to be fired and sued. It’s a shame they can’t be criminally charged.

Robert Stasch, O’Hare

Samantha Hankey (left, as Hansel) and Heidi Stober as Gretel in Lyric Opera’s “Hansel and Gretel.”&nbsp;
Theater
‘Hansel and Gretel’ lightens the gloom with beautiful music, eye-opening imagery
Lyric Opera reheats a fun, sometimes surreal production that skips the storybook quaintness.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Shortstop Colson Montgomery.
White Sox
White Sox invite 26 to spring training
Team’s top prospects Colson Montgomery, Oscar Colás, Sean Burke included in group
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Man charged with killing teen during meeting to sell designer shoes
Tony Mason posted “designer athletic shoes” for sale on the platform Offer-Up using his personal email address and was then contacted by a 17-year-old boy to purchase them, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A 12-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2022 in Little Village.
News
Man killed after crashing vehicle in Gage Park
The man, 34, was driving west at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and tree about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 59th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz perform with Fall Out Boy at Metro on Wednesday night.
Music
Fall Out Boy channels the past and teases the future in ‘surprise’ Metro show
A sold-out crowd cheered the local icons in a concert that was announced just two days earlier.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 