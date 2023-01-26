The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Highland Park parade shooting: Prosecutors get more time to indict suspect’s father

Robert E. Crimo Jr. was charged in December with seven counts of reckless conduct for sponsoring his son’s FOID application.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Highland Park parade shooting: Prosecutors get more time to indict suspect’s father
Robert Crimo Jr., father of Robert Crimo III, walks into the Lake County Courthouse at 302 Washington St. in Waukegan, Illinois, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III, walks into the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan in November.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge for more time to present a case to a grand jury against the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo III.

“Unexpected absences in our office” kept prosecutors from seeking an indictment against Robert E. Crimo Jr., Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Facklam said during a short hearing at the Lake County Courthouse.

Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for allowing his son to obtain firearms — one count for each of the people killed in last year’s Highland Park Fourth of July massacre.

Robert E. Crimo Jr. has been free on bail since he was charged in December.

Prosecutors have said Crimo Jr. sponsored his son’s application for a state firearm owner’s identification card in 2019 when his son was underage. In early 2020, the son obtained the FOID card despite having previously threatened to kill himself and his family.

Judge George D. Strickland set the next court date for Feb 16.

During the hearing, attorneys told Strickland they have begun the discovery phase and that prosecutors would share all of the evidence they’ve presented in the case against Crimo Jr.’s son.

Facklam said they will need a terabyte hard drive to share the large volume of evidence.

If convicted, Crimo Jr. could get up to three years in prison.

After Thursday’s court hearing, the elder Crimo’s attorney, George Gomez, said the prosecution’s delay in seeking an indictment shows they have a tough case to prove.

“I think that this case might be an uphill battle for the state at this moment,” Gomez told reporters.

Gomez said Crimo Jr. plans to attend his son’s future court hearings, the next of which is scheduled for Tuesday.

In December, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo Jr. “took a reckless and unjustified risk to sign his son’s application for a firearm owner’s identification card.”

At that time, Gomez called the charges “baseless and unprecedented.”

The younger Crimo has been in custody since he was charged with fatally shooting seven people and wounding dozens of others as they lined the streets in downtown Highland Park at the town’s Fourth of July parade.

Crimo III needed the FOID card to legally purchase the Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle that authorities say he used on the Fourth of July. Police recovered the rifle near the scene of the shooting and found another rifle in the car that Crimo III was driving when he was arrested later that day.

The two rifles were bought legally in the Chicago area, authorities said.

In September 2019, the Highland Park police department sent officers to the Crimo home after getting a report Crimo III had threatened to “kill everybody.” But he and his mother denied that, and Crimo wasn’t arrested.

Police seized knives from the son’s bedroom, but his father said he owned them. The knives were returned.

After the incident, Highland Park police sent a “clear and present danger” report to Illinois State Police, saying Crimo III admitted having a history of drug use and depression.

In July, after Crimo III’s arrest, Illinois State Police Director Brandon Kelly said there was not enough evidence to deny him a FOID card when it was issued.

Related

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing it violates ‘right to keep and bear common arms’
Under fire: State’s assault weapons ban challenged by two lawsuits — with others on the way
Assault weapon sales now illegal in Illinois: ‘This will save lives,’ Pritzker says after signing bill into law
Illinois assault weapons ban advances after Democratic deal, echoes of a child’s screams
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban
The Latest
Al “Action” Jackson, 66, hands a ballot to an election judge on the first day of early voting at the Loop supersite at 191 N. Clark St., Thursday.
Elections
Early voting kicks off for Chicago municipal election
Voters will elect a mayor and alderpersons Feb. 28.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago Fire Department firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor and climbed nine floors in a high-rise building Wednesday in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood on the South Side.
La Voz Chicago
Muere anciana, varios heridos en incendio en apartamento del lado sur
La persona fallecida vivía en un apartamento del piso 15, donde se cree que se originó el incendio, según la concejal Sophia King (4º).
By Sophie SherryAllison Novelo, and 1 more
 
Two USPS postal trucks were stolen from in April 2020 on the Far South Side.
La Voz Chicago
Aumenta el precio de las estampillas postales ‘Forever’
El aumento anterior fue hace apenas seis meses.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_01_25_162740.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Familia de hombre cuyo cuerpo fue robado de una funeraria busca respuestas
La familia está explorando todas sus opciones legales.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Former White Sox pitcher Gary Peters has died at 85.
White Sox
Gary Peters, two-time White Sox All-Star, dies at 85
The left-hander ranks eighth on Sox’ all-time strikeout list and was AL Rookie of the Year in 1963.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 