The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Theater Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

‘Hansel and Gretel’ lightens the gloom with beautiful music, eye-opening imagery

Lyric Opera reheats a fun, sometimes surreal production that skips the storybook quaintness.

By  Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Hansel and Gretel’ lightens the gloom with beautiful music, eye-opening imagery
Samantha Hankey (left, as Hansel) and Heidi Stober as Gretel in Lyric Opera’s “Hansel and Gretel.”&nbsp;

Samantha Hankey (left) and Heidi Stober play the title roles in Lyric Opera’s “Hansel and Gretel.”

Cory Weaver

Faceless tree creatures wearing black suits and ties.

Fourteen winged and masked chefs complete with white uniforms and toques and a dapper, tuxedo-clad fish serving as a butler.

A cannibalistic witch who comes off as a Julia Child-like cook on steroids.

These were some of the eye-opening sights Wednesday evening as Lyric Opera of Chicago opened a revival of a “Hansel and Gretel” production that it first presented in 2001-02 to considerable success and brought back in 2012-13. (In both those cases, it was presented during the holidays, a longtime tradition with this work.)

Lyric Opera of Chicago — ‘Hansel and Gretel’

hansel and gretel

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 27, with four additional performances through Feb. 5

Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker

Tickets: $40-$330

Info: lyricopera.org/hansel

Even though German composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s classic 19th-century operatic adaptation of the well-known Grimms’ fairy tale calls out for fantastical treatment, this imaginative, unconventional and sometimes surreal take still manages to deliciously defy expectations.

This version, first seen at the Welsh National Opera in 1998, was conceived by stage director Richard Jones and revived here by Eric Einhorn. The sets by John Macfarlane downplay any storybook quaintness and do away with the usual forest and gingerbread house.

Instead, the opera opens in a meager kitchen from vaguely post-World War II Europe painted in washed-out whites and grays. The forest is shown as a kind of black, walled chasm and inside the witch’s house is a stark, industrial kitchen.

“Hansel and Gretel” at Lyric Opera of Chicago. - Jill Grove as The Witch. - photo Cory Weaver

Mezzo-soprano Jill Grove stars as the witch in “Hansel and Gretel” at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Cory Weaver

If it all sounds a little grim, well, that’s the point. “Hansel and Gretel” is, after all, a harrowing story, and as this opera and particularly this interpretation make clear, hunger and its pernicious effects are a central theme throughout.

But don’t worry, this production, which runs about 2¼ hours with one intermission, offers plenty of fun and wonder, too. And ultimately, that’s why it works so well, because like the fairy tale on which it is based, it manages to find just the right balance of darkness and lightness.

In addition to a story that is almost universally known, this opera also has another significant asset in its favor, a beautiful score by Humperdinck (1854-1921) suffused with Wagner-influenced romanticism and children’s folk songs.

To lead this production, the company turned to a familiar figure: Andrew Davis, who served as its music director from 2000 through 2021 and has led 700 performances with the company. He brought a sure hand to this opera, drawing rich, involving playing from Lyric’s fine 65-piece pit orchestra beginning with the long, evocative overture and capably pacing the action on stage.

Heidi Stober as Gretel in Lyric Opera of Chicago’s “Hansel and Gretel.” - photo Cory Weaver.jpg

Gretel (Heidi Stober) is served by masked chefs and a fish-headed butler in “Hansel and Gretel.”

Cory Weaver

Before the curtain rose Wednesday evening, Anthony Freud, Lyric’s president, general director and chief executive director, announced from the stage that the company had named Davis as music director emeritus. It is a much-deserved appointment and a shrewd move on the part of the company, because it assures Davis’ return in future seasons.

The company assembled a strong cast for “Hansel and Gretel,” including the return of one of the most popular performers from the 2012-13 revival: mezzo-soprano Jill Grove, a Lyric regular. She offers a high-octane, wonderfully over-the-top portrayal of the witch, bounding around the kitchen and switching back and forth from a false syrupy hospitableness to the character’s true malevolence. 

Taking on the title roles are soprano Heidi Stober as Gretel and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Hansel. Well-matched as actors and singers, the two are completely believable as children and siblings in the way they carry themselves and taunt and support each other.

Stober and Hankey expend enormous quantities of energy as they dance and romp around in their highly physical portrayals, really letting loose as they tear up the witch’s kitchen after they triumphantly push her into the oven in Act 3.

Deserving particular praise is Stober, who is back for her third appearance at Lyric. The technically secure soprano has appeared in this role with major companies like New York’s Metropolitan Opera, and she convincingly conveys both the strength and youthful vulnerability of Gretel and compellingly handles Humperdinck’s poignant writing for this character.

Also meriting mention is the return of Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir), which offers a moving song of thanks after children turned into gingerbread come back to life following the witch’s demise. 


Next Up In Theater
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 26-Feb. 1: The Mix
‘the ripple, the wave that carried me home’ soars amid a tidal wave of emotion, outrage in Goodman’s searing production
Come hear the music play — and more — in Porchlight’s sizzling ‘Cabaret’
Netta Walker settles into ‘All American: Homecoming’ after a streak of success in Chicago theater
Composer, trumpeter Terence Blanchard receiving yearlong Lincoln Center celebration
‘Chicago’ has plenty of razzle, needs a little more dazzle in 25th anniversary tour
The Latest
A ComEd truck is shown in 2020.
Letters to the Editor
ComEd’s investments are worth the cost to keep providing our customers with quality service
A more robust, capable, and intelligent power grid is essential to helping our region stay competitive in attracting new businesses — and the jobs that come with them — to northern Illinois,
By Letters to the Editor
 
Shortstop Colson Montgomery.
White Sox
White Sox invite 26 to spring training
Team’s top prospects Colson Montgomery, Oscar Colás, Sean Burke included in group
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Man charged with killing teen during meeting to sell designer shoes
Tony Mason posted “designer athletic shoes” for sale on the platform Offer-Up using his personal email address and was then contacted by a 17-year-old boy to purchase them, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A 12-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2022 in Little Village.
News
Man killed after crashing vehicle in Gage Park
The man, 34, was driving west at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and tree about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 59th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz perform with Fall Out Boy at Metro on Wednesday night.
Music
Fall Out Boy channels the past and teases the future in ‘surprise’ Metro show
A sold-out crowd cheered the local icons in a concert that was announced just two days earlier.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 