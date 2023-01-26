Snapshots from opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo

A hulking muskie reproduction most caught my eye Thursday on opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo. The show runs through Sunday.

When I looked closer, the reproduction was of Nolan Sprengeler’s Minnesota-record muskie, caught Nov. 22, 2021 from Mille Lacs. His record weighed 55 pounds, 14 ounces. The reproduction included the bait the fish was caught on a 15-inch paddle tail.

Then I looked at the guy behind the muskie in the booth and realized it was Sprengeler. It was his Avid Fishing Adventures booth (708). He was advertising his guiding services on Green Bay and in Minnesota, as he plans to guide fulltime this year.

In other show notes:



I am drawn to e-bikes, so I had to stop at the Pedego booth (left to the wall as you come in and down toward the hawg trough). They are being sold at several suburban franchises around Chicago. An e-bike is going to be my next major outdoors-related purchase, for personal, fishing and hunting uses. On a practical level, in terms of solid advice, very glad I stopped. More another day.

Jim Grandt shows a 40th anniversary rod at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo. Dale Bowman