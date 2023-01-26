The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

District attorney says 5 Memphis officers are ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

Five Memphis police officers are accused of beating motorist Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop Jan. 7. Nichols later died. The officers, who are all black, have been fired.

By  Adrian Sainz | Associated Press and Rebecca Reynolds
   
SHARE District attorney says 5 Memphis officers are ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy answers questions during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after five fired Memphis Police Officers were charged in the murder of Black motorist Tyre Nichols.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said video of the beating of Tyre Nichols would be released Friday evening. Nichols’ family has likened the assault to the 1991 beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows, from top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III. Bottom row from left, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening, Mulroy said. The Nichols family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, told The Associated Press by phone that he and his wife, RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols’ mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are “fine with it.” They had sought first-degree murder charges.

“There’s other charges, so I’m all right with that,” he said.

Asked about the kidnapping charges, the district attorney said: “If it was a legal detention to begin with, it certainly became illegal at a certain point and was an unlawful detention.”

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said he saw the video and found it “absolutely appalling.”

“Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal,” Rausch said during the news conference.

Court records showed that all five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were taken into custody.

The records did not list attorneys for Smith, Bean or Haley. Martin’s lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills’ lawyer, Blake Ballin, said their clients would plead not guilty.

“No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die,” Massey said.

Both lawyers said they had not seen the video.

“We are in the dark about many things, just like the general public is,” Ballin said.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

The attorneys for Nichols’ family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, issued a statement saying that Nichols “lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who runs the National Action Network and will deliver the eulogy at Nichols’ funeral service next week, called the charges “a necessary step in delivering justice” for Nichols, who was an avid skateboarder and had a 4-year-old son.

“There is no point to putting a body camera on a cop if you aren’t going to hold them accountable when the footage shows them relentlessly beating a man to death,” Sharpton said. “Firings are not enough. Indictments and arrests are not convictions. As we’ve done in the past ... we will stand by this family until justice is done.”

At the White House, President Joe Biden said the Nichols family and the city of Memphis deserve “a swift, full and transparent investigation.”

“Public trust is the foundation of public safety, and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken,” Biden said in a statement.

The Memphis police chief has called the officers’ actions that night “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement released late Wednesday on social media.

Davis said the five officers found to be “directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols,” were fired last week, but other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. In addition, she said “a complete and independent review” will be conducted of the department’s specialized units, without providing further details.

Two fire department workers were also removed from duty over the Nichols’ arrest.

Next Up In News
93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin
U.S. infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
Chicago’s economy socked with one-two punch of COVID, crime: Here’s how mayoral candidates plan to keep it off the ropes
CPS warned Lightfoot aide over emails seeking student volunteers before campaign defended recruitment effort
NASCAR announces headliners for Chicago Street Race concerts in July
Fireball maker accused of false advertising over sales of mini bottles sold sans whisky
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
93-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Austin
A woman crossing the street in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, announces the results of a coordinated effort to infiltrate and disrupt a ransomware syndicate known as Hive. No arrests have been made, but authorities say the investigation is continuing.
Washington
U.S. infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
U.S. officials and foreign partners said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, is among the world’s top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted health care.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press and Frank Bajak | Associated Press
 
Pedestrians cross Ontario Street along Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile” in 2021. Retail vacancies on Michigan Avenue stood at more than 30% at the end of 2022, according to data compiled by Cushman &amp; Wakefield, a Chicago-based commercial real estate services firm.&nbsp;
Elections
Chicago’s economy socked with one-two punch of COVID, crime: Here’s how mayoral candidates plan to keep it off the ropes
Mayor Lori Lightfoot describes herself as a “pro-Chicago business” mayor. But on her watch, Boeing and Citadel have left town. On the plus side, Chicago remains a hub for tech start-ups. As Lightfoot seeks reelection, she and her rivals disagree how to revive the economy and restore downtown.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Son of ex-state Rep. ‘Eddie’ Acevedo goes on trial, fights tax charges tied to Madigan probe
Alex Acevedo, his brother Michael Acevedo and their father were each charged with cheating on their taxes in separate indictments handed down in February 2021. Edward Acevedo pleaded guilty in December 2021 to tax evasion, was sentenced to six months behind bars and was released last month.
By Jon Seidel
 
The reproduction of Nolan Sprengeler’s Minnesota-record muskie at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Snapshots from opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo
Some snapshots from opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which runs through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.
By Dale Bowman
 