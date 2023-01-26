The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Politics Michael Madigan News

Son of ex-state Rep. ‘Eddie’ Acevedo goes on trial, fights tax charges tied to Madigan probe

Alex Acevedo, his brother Michael Acevedo and their father were charged with cheating on their taxes in indictments in February 2021. Edward Acevedo pleaded guilty in December 2021 to tax evasion, was sentenced to six months behind bars and was released last month.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Son of ex-state Rep. ‘Eddie’ Acevedo goes on trial, fights tax charges tied to Madigan probe
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Sun-Times file

A son of former state Rep. Edward “Eddie” Acevedo went on trial in federal court Thursday, where he is accused of filing false income tax returns in a spinoff of the larger bribery investigation involving ComEd and former state House Speaker Michael Madigan. 

The trial of Alex Acevedo, expected to last only a few days at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, is the first to result from that broader probe. It comes a little more than a month before the trial of four people who are accused of trying to bribe Madigan — a proceeding that will offer a peek at Madigan’s trial and could last as many as two months.

Related

Alex Acevedo, his brother Michael Acevedo and their father were each charged with cheating on their taxes in separate indictments handed up in February 2021. Edward Acevedo pleaded guilty in December 2021 to tax evasion, admitting he cheated the federal government out of about $37,000. He was sentenced to six months behind bars and was released last month, records show. 

Meanwhile, Michael Acevedo pleaded guilty last month to cheating on his taxes to the tune of an estimated $137,000. His sentencing is set for March 15. 

_EAcvedo.jpeg

Ex-State Rep. Edward Acevedo in a 2013 photo

AP file

Alex Acevedo has chosen to fight the charges in front of a jury. 

During opening statements Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Chapman told jurors that Alex Acevedo reported just $21,015 in income for 2016 when he actually made more than $70,000. 

“He simply didn’t declare more than $49,000 of that income,” Chapman said. 

The prosecutor said Alex Acevedo did the same thing in 2018, failing to report more than $16,000 to the IRS for that year. Chapman said Alex Acevedo thought he could get away with it because the money came from Michael Acevedo’s lobbying business, Apex Strategy LLC.

Related

Apex, Chapman said, “was a virtual black box” that “concealed from the IRS all of the payments that the company had made” to Alex Acevedo.

But Alex Acevedo’s defense attorney, Ricardo Meza, said the feds’ “simple, uncomplicated case about greed” was really “about as simple as life is.”

He said the case was “about the common man who’s doing the best he can under the circumstances. And it’s about the common man who has siblings. And it’s about the common man who sometimes makes errors.”

Meza said the case is also about “whether [Alex Acevedo] intended to … be this greedy person” when he filed his tax returns for 2016 and 2018.

What seems unlikely to be discussed, at least in great detail, is the intense federal probe that led to Madigan’s indictment last March, as well as Alex Acevedo’s trial. However, Meza has argued in court filings that his client thought the feds were focused on Madigan, so he did not believe he was under investigation when he amended his tax returns in 2020.

In October, the feds expanded their case against the once-powerful speaker with new charges that ensnared AT&T Illinois

Among other things, Madigan and a longtime confidant are accused of working with AT&T Illinois’ then-president to have $22,500 paid to Edward Acevedo in an influence scheme. Edward Acevedo was not charged as part of that.

Related

In court filings in Alex Acevedo’s case, Meza has described a February 2020 meeting between the feds and his client. Meza wrote that more than 75% of the questions asked were related to Madigan. He also alleged that, when Alex Acevedo’s answers didn’t “align with what the government sought to hear,” an IRS agent began asking him about his tax returns.

“The only fishermen in this case are those men and women who have spent the last seven years of their lives and continue devoting endless amounts of time and resources to catch the now former Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives,” Meza wrote in November 2021, four months before Madigan was indicted.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Clusters of pandemic relief loans went to the same Chicago addresses, including homeless shelters, Sun-Times finds
Amid accusations, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx pulls Conviction Integrity Unit chief off a big case
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison took $300K from nonprofit linked to Ken Griffin
Why did Charles Manson order killings? NU psychologist, other experts offer a new take
For 2nd time in a week, Chicago Police Department under fire over handling of a cop accused of belonging to extremist group
12 more babies have died in dangerous inclined sleepers since 2019 recalls
The Latest
The Most OREO OREO Cookie features more creme filling and ground Oreo cookies mixed in.
Taste
New Oreo-stuffed Oreos promise more of, well, Oreos
The limited edition cookies are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com and begin arriving in stores starting Jan. 30.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: In a homophobic community, teen afraid to come out
Closeted girl wishes she could show her true self to her friends but fears they won’t accept her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Life_Upside_Down___Still_2.png
Movies and TV
COVID’s an inconvenience for the privileged folks of ‘Life Upside Down’
Bob Odenkirk stars in wryly effective social satire set during the pandemic.
By Richard Roeper
 
At least 36 people used the address of this Salvation Army center in Humboldt Park to obtain federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming individual annual income of at least $100,000. The Salvation Army says it didn’t apply for any loans and was unaware its address was being used on PPP applications.
The Watchdogs
Clusters of pandemic relief loans went to the same Chicago addresses, including homeless shelters, Sun-Times finds
One Paycheck Protection Program loan recipient who used a Salvation Army address said he was a farmer. A dozen others said they operated barber shops or beauty salons. Most got loans of about $20,000, the maximum based on a yearly income of at least $100,000.
By Frank Main and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Rona Rozo, 30, fled her native Venezuela in 2022 and sought refuge in Chicago.
Immigration
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
As hundreds of asylum seekers arrive in the Chicago area, the death of one newly arrived immigrant illustrates the complex mental health problems they could face as they try to settle into a new life.
By Elvia Malagón
 