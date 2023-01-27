The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 6 p.m. Chicago time. The moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day because it’s an excellent time to make long-range plans; however, you must avoid important decisions during the moon alert. During the moon alert, you can review your ideas or do further research, and then afterward agree to a plan of action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to do research of any kind. You’re happy to work behind the scenes. But in another way, you are also high visibility. A contradiction. In fact, you make an excellent impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Get your facts but take action after the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Venus high in your chart, you look charming and appealing to everyone, especially authority figures. Meanwhile, someone older or more experienced might have excellent advice for you. Be grateful for guidance; however, wait until the moon alert is over to act.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People notice you today. In fact, for some reason, someone is aware of the personal details about your private life — very likely matters about financial arrangements or how you deal with shared property or inheritances. Meanwhile, you’re interested in traveling for pleasure!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a day to make long-range plans about travel or something to do with publishing or dealing with the media, higher education, medicine or legal matters. Nevertheless, there is a three-hour window when it’s a poor time to shop or make decisions. Be aware of this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In financial discussions, or work related to inheritances, taxes and debt, you will be practical and thorough today. You want results, and you want the bottom line. This is good. However, do not sign important papers or agree to anything important during the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Ideally, you will be more successful today if you cooperate and go more than halfway with others. You don’t have to give away the farm, you just have to be amenable to what others say. (Nevertheless, agree to nothing important during the moon alert.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be creative at work today. You might also have a stimulating discussion with a parent or a family member. Whatever the case, agree to nothing important and don’t shop for anything other than food and gas during the moon alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today holds many playful, creative possibilities for you because you find it easy to think outside of the box. You also have the gift of the gab today, which means you can talk yourself into or out of anything. Note: Agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money and possessions are your focus, which is why a discussion with a family member, perhaps a female, might be significant. You’re working hard for what you want and what you might need to protect. Avoid shopping or important decisions during the moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Things will tend to go your way. You hold the winning cards; however, don’t make your play or make important decisions during the moon alert. Sports, creative ideas and social plans are excellent choices for you. Enjoy your day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good time for you to shop for wardrobe items; however, never buy clothes during a moon alert. Too many regrets. Channel your energy on organizing things at home so you feel you’re getting on top of your scene. Once you’re more in control, you’re free!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Alan Cumming (1965) shares your birthday. You are a quick study and a fast learner. You love life’s daily adventures. You are talented, versatile and often a trendsetter. Your freedom is important to you. This year you will receive recognition, awards and promotions to acknowledge your past efforts. It’s time to take a bow.

