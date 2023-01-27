The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: In a homophobic community, teen afraid to come out

Closeted girl wishes she could show her true self to her friends but fears they won’t accept her.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: In a homophobic community, teen afraid to come out
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am a closeted lesbian in my teens and really scared about coming out. I recently moved to an area of the country that is full of racists, sexists and homophobes. Most of my friends are really religious. One of them has said bad things about gay people and what she would like to do to them. I’m scared to come out to them.

I have only come out to a few people, but I know my family will accept me no matter what. I would really like to feel comfortable around my friends as my true self, but I’m not sure how I can do that. — YEARNING TO BE ME IN THE SOUTH

DEAR YEARNING: Because you are sure your parents will be supportive and accepting, come out to them. However, unless you consider coming out in your community to be SAFE, you shouldn’t do it.

You CAN find friends on the internet. Social media can provide friendships until you are old enough to leave the area you now live in. This is what many young LGBTQ people do. You have a wonderful life ahead of you, and you should come out when you feel the time is right.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how “close” they were. Her friends all send messages of love addressed to Mom, with no mention of my husband and me. It hurts and upsets us, but I don’t know how — or if — I should talk with her about it. Any words of advice? — GRIEVING MOM IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR GRIEVING MOM: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your daughter. It is possible now that she is gone, your mother realizes how many opportunities she missed to have a close relationship with her grandchild, and she posts those messages out of guilt. She may also do it for attention, which is sad. You can’t stop her from posting what she wants on her page, but you can spare yourself the upset you experience when you see it if you stay away from Facebook on these occasions.

DEAR ABBY: How does one handle visiting a patient who is in the hospital for tests or a procedure when they have an attention-seeking person sitting with them the entire time? The patient is up for visitors and able to communicate, but this extra person — who is not who you have gone to see — monopolizes the entire visit. I offered to give the person a break so I could actually visit the patient, but the hint was ignored. Any suggestions? — DREADING VISITATION IN OHIO

DEAR DREADING: I do have one. Before you visit, call the patient and ask if a visit is welcome AND IF THERE IS A TIME WHEN YOU CAN BE ALONE. If the answer is no, wait until the patient is out of the hospital to have that visit. Between you and me, when someone is in the hospital, that person should rest rather than “entertain” anyone, with the exception of closest family members.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I suspect colleague of misusing money from a foundation
Dear Abby: I want to be more than friends with my friend — and her husband
Dear Abby: Widow quickly disposes of late husband’s stuff
Dear Abby: Boyfriend doesn’t show me affection, but other guy does
Dear Abby: I wish I could leave but I feel sorry for my girlfriend
Dear Abby: 8 great retorts for rude people who ask your age
The Latest
At least 36 people used the address of this Salvation Army center in Humboldt Park to obtain federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming individual annual income of at least $100,000. The Salvation Army says it didn’t apply for any loans and was unaware its address was being used on PPP applications.
The Watchdogs
Clusters of pandemic relief loans went to the same Chicago addresses, including a homeless shelter, Sun-Times finds
One Paycheck Protection Program loan recipient who used a Salvation Army address said he was a farmer. A dozen others said they operated barber shops or beauty salons. Most got loans of about $20,000, the maximum based on a yearly income of at least $100,000.
By Frank Main and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Life_Upside_Down___Still_2.png
Movies and TV
COVID’s an inconvenience for the privileged folks of ‘Life Upside Down’
Bob Odenkirk stars in wryly effective social satire set during the pandemic.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rona Rozo, 30, fled her native Venezuela in 2022 and sought refuge in Chicago.
Immigration
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
As hundreds of asylum seekers arrive in the Chicago area, the death of one newly arrived immigrant illustrates the complex mental health problems they could face as they try to settle into a new life.
By Elvia Malagón
 
In this photo taken on Monday, April 13, 2009, first names of Holocaust victims are written in Hebrew, Yiddish and English in this exhibit called the “Room of Remembrance” at the Illinois Holocaust Museum &amp; Education Center in Skokie, Ill. The museum opens Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Other Views
Holocaust education requires more than noble mandates
Most states don’t require that the Holocaust be taught. Even in states where it is mandated, the mandate usually just requires that it be taught, without specifics. Too many mandates are noble in principle, but ineffective in practice.
By Luke Berryman
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 