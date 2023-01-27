The quest to visit all Illinois’ state parks and fully enjoy it

Stephanie Swieca and Emma Magrady rode the 92 CTA bus down Foster Avenue to and from Northside College Prep, beginning as freshman in 2008. That turned into a continuing friendship.

“There was a group of six of us girls from high school who still hang out,” said Swieca, who grew up in Dunning while Magrady was from Jefferson Park.

The half dozen “gal pals” would do yearly trips together to Galena, Door County, Wisconsin Dells, St. Joseph, Michigan, and, most often, Starved Rock.

Coping with Covid restrictions led Swieca and Magrady to expand those getaways into project Fresh Air Friendship to visit all Illinois’ state parks.

“Especially coming out of Covid, we had troubles with mental health,” said Swieca, who has lived with generalized anxiety disorder much of her life.

They sought a way to get away from “doomscrolling” and found it in the state parks.

“Put the phone away and kind of get lost in nature; it’s been tremendously beneficial for us.” Swieca said.

On a practical level, they look at maps and use the AllTrails app.

“We don’t have too strict of a plan, it is not the end of the world if we don’t do exactly what we want to do,” Swieca said.

They are hoping to finish all the parks in five years but they “are going with the flow.”

They came up with 132 or 135 parks from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ online listing and the Illinois State Parks guide. That list includes some State Forests, State Fish and Wildlife Areas and State Recreation Areas.

“So while watching “Tiger King,” I started this insane spreadsheet of every single state park in Illinois, not really thinking much would come of it,” Swieca wrote on their website.

Their plan includes visiting a brewery, winery, distillery or other place of interest. They offer perspectives through blogs (freshairfriendship.com), Instagram posts/stories (instagram.com/fresh_air_friendship), and TikTok videos (tiktok.com/@fresh_air_friendship).

First was Illinois Beach SP.

“The first couple we had no idea what we were doing,” Swieca said. “Now we are more seasoned hikers. What we do now is wander around.”

On Starved Rock visits, they they enjoyed August Hill Winery in Utica.

“We decided to add this other part, maybe there are people who are not good at [at hiking],” Swieca said. “I was raised very urban. I knew how to handle the CTA but was never a Girl Scout.

“The main thing is to encourage everyone. You don’t have to be a rugged outdoorsman. You can just sit and look at the lake.”

Their favorite so far is Rock Cut, near Rockford, with its big lake and rock formations. Weldon Springs is as far south as they have gotten in their first 32 parks.

“We are looking forward to going south,” Swieca said. “I’m excited about the Cave-in-Rock.”

“I believe that given the opportunity, everyone should travel,” wrote Magrady, who has traveled internationally. “And if the opportunity doesn’t come, local/domestic stuff can be just as rewarding without putting as much effort in. I’m hoping to prove that true with this project.”

Magrady does the writing and photography (with a Nikon COOLPIX B500).

“I do the videography, TikTok and Instagram reels,” Swieca said. “We kind of have our roles.”

Swieca, 29, earned her bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Iowa and currently substitute teaches. Magrady, 28, earned her bachelor’s in theater design from Columbia College and works logistics.

Talking to Swieca I felt the world opening when she said, “I want to explore, try fishing and I want to go bird watching and do all the things.”