Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s top games

After a whirlwind of a week in high school basketball with high-profile games and events, upsets and several conference showdowns, this weekend is a little more calm. But there are still a handful of key games. Here is the Weekend Forecast.

Last week: 5-5

Season: 19-12

Geneva (19-3) at Wheaton-Warrenville South (20-2), Friday

There is a lot at stake in this DuKane Conference clash. Wheaton-Warrenville South is unbeaten in league play while Geneva is one game out. Geneva’s last loss? Way back in early December — to Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Geneva is red-hot, thanks to balance and unselfish scoring, which is led by senior veterans Mick Lawrence (13 ppg) at point guard and 6-1 Jimmy Rasmussen (12 ppg)

Quietly, Braylen Meredith has been a little off the radar, but he’s in the midst of a terrific senior season while averaging 17.2 points a game to lead Wheaton-Warrenville South. Sophomore Luca Carbonaro and Colin Moore both average right around 10 points a game for the Tigers.

Wheaton-Warrenville South is at home, has played the better schedule in preparation for this one and Geneva has to lose again at some point, right?

The pick: Wheaton-Warrenville South 44, Geneva 40

Brother Rice (21-3) at St. Ignatius (16-6), Friday

The long-term goals for St. Ignatius remain the same. There is enough talent, led by George Mason recruit Richard Barron, junior Reggie Ray, sophomore Phoenix Gill and 6-9 Jackson Kotecki, who is headed to Miami-Ohio, to finish this season where it did last year: playing in Champaign.

But there is no question the Wolfpack, who had a sizzling start to the season, have hit a bump in the road. Ignatius has played a very strong schedule but is just 3-5 in its last eight games.

Brother Rice, meanwhile, will come in with renewed confidence after two big wins last week. The Crusaders knocked off rival Marist in an emotional win and beat highly-ranked Rolling Meadows in a big-time atmosphere.

Ahmad Henderson, the point guard headed to Niagara, is putting together a difference-making season.

The pick: Brother Rice 60, St. Ignatius 54

Glenbrook South (18-5) at New Trier (19-4), Friday

There seems to be an important, key league game every week, so it’s just another day in the Central Suburban League South. But with both Glenbrook North and New Trier on top of the CSL South with one loss, this is a must-win game for two-loss GBS to stay right in the mix.

These two met in Glenview back in December with New Trier picking up a 52-46 road win.

The 45-35 loss to Prospect earlier this week was an outlier; the balanced Titans are have been playing well and had their seven-game win streak snapped with the loss to Prospect. Rodell Davis, Jr., Nick Taylor and Gaven Marr are all capable of and have scored in double figures.

You have to like New Trier’s toughness. That starts with leading scorer Jake Fiegen, the team’s leading scorer, and point guard Evan Kanellos. Tyler Van Gorp adds size at 6-10 while junior Ian Brown and sophomore Colby Smith are perimeter scoring threats.

The pick: New Trier 58, Glenbrook South 54

Riverside-Brookfield (18-4) at Lyons (18-3), Saturday

A big test and measuring stick for Riverside-Brookfield in a matchup with neighboring Lyons. The Bulldogs have rattled off eight straight wins since a lopsided loss to St. Ignatius at Christmas. However, none of those victories came against teams that match what Lyons brings to the table.

R-B can score it and do it in different ways with super shooter Arius Alijosius (16.2 ppg), versatile Will Gonzalez (13 ppg) and 6-10 Stefan Cicic (16 ppg, 9.6 rpg), whose production has skyrocketed over the second half of the season.

Nik Polonowski is always a tough matchup with his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and strength in scoring around the basket. Plus, Jackson Niego is a steady and strong presence at point guard. The experience, physicality and cohesiveness Lyons has on its side is the difference.

The pick: Lyons 55, Riverside-Brookfield 50

Loyola (19-6) vs. Bolingbrook (17-6) at Evanston, Saturday

The middle game of this year’s annual War on the Shore includes two contrasting styles and is the most intriguing of the bunch.

Loyola was slow to click on all cylinders early in the season as it waited for the return of some key pieces from the state championship football team. Bolingbrook has also been shorthanded at times due to injury. They’re now both fully stocked and ready for a second half of the season run.

Loyola, led by Alex Engro and junior Miles Boland, was cruising right along, including a road win over Brother Rice, before last Saturday’s 38-36 clunker of a loss to Taft. But the Ramblers continue to play the type of team defense no one wants to play. If they can find enough scoring, this becomes a very dangerous team.

Mekhi Cooper, a Miami-Ohio recruit, leads a Bolingbrook team that owns wins over Oswego East, St. Ignatius and Lincoln-Way East. Cooper has been a load, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and three steals a game. When you put some efficient players around him, you’re in good shape. Coach Rob Brost has DJ Strong, Aries Hull and Keon Alexander who are all double-figure scorers for the Raiders.

Downers Grove North kept it a halfcourt game last week and beat the ’Brook 48-38. Can Loyola follow suit?

The pick: Loyola 48, Bolingbrook 44

Moline (20-3) vs. Rolling Meadows (21-3) at Glenbrook South, Saturday

The best game of the weekend and the featured matchup in a three-game shootout at the Titan Dome at Glenbrook South.

Moline makes a second weekend trip to the Chicago area, bringing their future Big Ten players with them. Point guard Brock Harding and 6-10 Owen Freeman are one of the best tandems in the state. They were terrific in a tight loss to No. 1 ranked Simeon in last weekend’s When Sides Collide.

Harding averages 18.1 points and over five assists while Freeman, who scored 25 against Simeon, puts up 19 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game.

Rolling Meadows has size and length to contend with Freeman inside, while Cameron Christie remains one of the elite talents in the state.

Expect this battle between two of the best Class 4A teams in the state to go down to the wire.

The pick: Moline 67, Rolling Meadows 66

