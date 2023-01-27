The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
The Watchdogs News Politics

Paul Vallas gets money in mayor’s race from ex-CPS board member who left after scandal

The former CPS CEO has taken $7,500 from Deborah Quazzo plus $10,000 from her husband. Vallas had given back $500 Quazzo gave him during his 2019 run for mayor.

By  Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
   
SHARE Paul Vallas gets money in mayor’s race from ex-CPS board member who left after scandal
Deborah Quazzo in 2014 at a Chicago School Board meeting when she was a member of the board.

Deborah Quazzo in 2014 at a Chicago School Board meeting when she was a member of the board.

Brian Jackson / Sun-Times file

Four years after giving back a $500 campaign contribution from Deborah Quazzo,  a former Chicago Board of Education member, Paul Vallas’s mayoral bid has accepted a much bigger sum — $7,500 — from Quazzo ahead of the February election, records show.

Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Quazzo to the school board in 2013, but the wealthy investment banker left after the Chicago Sun-Times reported she had ownership stakes in companies doing business with Chicago Public Schools. The CPS inspector general later found that Quazzo had engaged in “horrible” ethical violations.

Related

During the 2019 mayoral campaign, Vallas returned $500 that Quazzo gave him after WBEZ asked him about that support. At the time, Vallas said Quazzo gave the money through his campaign website and that he would return it “to avoid any appearance of conflict.”

Still, in the campaign-finance report the Vallas For Mayor committee filed Friday, the candidate reported getting $5,000 from Quazzo on Tuesday.

That followed a $2,500 contribution from Quazzo to Vallas on Jan. 17, according to state election board records.

That same day, Quazzo’s husband gave another $10,000 to Vallas.

Paul Vallas.

Paul Vallas.

Rich Hein / Sun-Times

The Vallas campaign didn’t reply to messages Friday about the contributions. Quazzo did not respond to emails sent to her at GSV Ventures, the venture capital firm where she is managing partner.

Vallas is one of eight candidates challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28 election. Four years ago, he finished ninth of 14 candidates, with about 5% of the vote, in the first-round voting.

Vallas was the CPS chief executive officer under former Mayor Richard M. Daley and unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002.

Also Friday, in addition to the latest contribution from Quazzo, Vallas reported getting $150,000 from former Wheels Inc. CEO James Frank — who recently gave the same amount to Lightfoot’s reelection campaign.

Also in the past week, Vallas accepted $50,000 from Shawn Fagan, the top lawyer for Citadel — the hedge fund that moved its headquarters from Chicago to Miami last year — and $25,000 from Ron Gidwitz, who was Illinois finance chair for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and was U.S. ambassador to Belgium under Trump.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
$100K bounty was placed on killing Chicago rapper FBG Duck, informant told Chicago police
Clusters of pandemic relief loans went to the same Chicago addresses, including homeless shelters, Sun-Times finds
Amid accusations, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx pulls Conviction Integrity Unit chief off a big case
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison took $300K from nonprofit linked to Ken Griffin
Why did Charles Manson order killings? NU psychologist, other experts offer a new take
For 2nd time in a week, Chicago Police Department under fire over handling of a cop accused of belonging to extremist group
The Latest
A person donating blood.
News
Chicago blood banks look to build trust, end shortages under proposed new donation rules
The FDA announced a draft of new guidelines Friday that would end mandatory three-month abstinence periods for men who have sex with men. For Illinois hospitals and blood banks, the change is long overdue.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.
News
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death
Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man has been made public. The release comes one day after the officers were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.
By Adrian Sainz | AP
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a news conference.
City Hall
Lightfoot urges General Assembly to do its share to bail out city pension funds
After paying down $1.3 billion in pension debt over four years, Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion 2023 budget went further, prepaying $242 million in future pension debt. But the General Assembly should take it from here, the mayor said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
2 fatally shot inside South Deering home
A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a report of gunshots inside the home.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD1.JPG
News
Family mourns loss of ‘vibrant and bright’ 93-year-old woman killed in West Side hit-and-run
“She was still so spry at 93 and that is such a tragic way she had to leave here,” her daughter Celestine Stanton told the Sun-Times.
By Sophie Sherry
 