Woman struck by two vehicles in fatal hit-and-run in Austin

A woman was struck by two vehicles in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night in Austin on the West Side.
About 5:45 p.m., a white SUV was westbound in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard when it struck a black sedan eastbound on the same street, Chicago police said. Both vehicles then struck the woman, 25, who was crossing the street, police said.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
Both vehicles fled the scene.
Pritzker announces $13 million expansion of pre-apprenticeship program designed to promote diversity, inclusion
The Latest
Luca Carbonaro was remarkably efficient on Friday in Wheaton, scoring 18 points on just eight shots to lead Wheaton-Warrenville South to a 56-24 win against Geneva.
Pritzker announces $13 million expansion of pre-apprenticeship program designed to promote diversity, inclusion
“We’re ensuring that Illinoisans across the state have access to the resources and wraparound support that sets them up for success,” Pritzker said in marking the second year expansion at St. Augustine College in Uptown. St. Augustine’s Aurora and Grayslake locations received $1 million in funding for the program.
The FDA announced a draft of new guidelines Friday that would end mandatory three-month abstinence periods for men who have sex with men. For Illinois hospitals and blood banks, the change is long overdue.
The former CPS CEO has taken $7,500 from Deborah Quazzo plus $10,000 from her husband. Vallas had given back $500 Quazzo gave him during his 2019 run for mayor.
After paying down $1.3 billion in pension debt over four years, Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion 2023 budget went further, prepaying $242 million in future pension debt. But the General Assembly should take it from here, the mayor said.