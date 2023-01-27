Woman struck by two vehicles in fatal hit-and-run in Austin

A woman was struck by two vehicles in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 5:45 p.m., a white SUV was westbound in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard when it struck a black sedan eastbound on the same street, Chicago police said. Both vehicles then struck the woman, 25, who was crossing the street, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Both vehicles fled the scene.

