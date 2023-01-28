Here’s what it will take for city, suburbs to partner on economic development

The City of Chicago and its suburban counties announced in early January an intent to work together in a Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, to grow business investment in the region in a way they have not done before.

It is a commendably ambitious idea, though as Crain’s Chicago Business columnist Joe Cahill warns, this effort could be “a triumph of hope over experience” unless guided by reality and past history.

I was a department head at Chicago’s city-suburban regional planning agency before becoming a consultant. If I were asked to design an ideal city-suburban economic development partnership starting with a clean sheet of paper, it would, among other things, have these six features:

1. Since most businesses locate within cities or villages, the partnership would be between Chicago and not county governments, but counties’ associations of municipalities.

2. There would be heavy involvement of the business community, the people the partnership is trying to reach. Government partners would listen to business tell them how to sell the region to business.

3. Before making any plans, due diligence would be done. Specifically, there would be nationwide research on whether any other metro area has made such a central city-suburban economic development alliance work and what can be learned from their success or failure.

4. Domestically, companies in large, resource-rich, high-cost metro areas, like those in the Northeast and California, would be targeted. The Chicago area can match or nearly match them in resources, while beating them in price.

5. There would be heavy advertising based on the best achievements from the past, such as advertorial formats, the work of David Ogilvy and two models from one of the biggest advertisers, the automobile industry: American Motors’ fact-comparing x-ray booklets and the brilliant print advertising of the original VW Beetle.

6. There would be realistic anticipation of what happens when partnership efforts achieve success. Will the additional tax base still go to the winning municipality? If a coveted company from New York finds a home in Crystal Lake, will they still break out the champagne at Chicago City Hall?

It seems local officials here will not enjoy the advantages of a clean sheet of paper. Their widely shared initial optimism is nonetheless encouraging. But as they move from today’s vague intent to the specifics of making things work, it will surely be tested.

John L. Gann, Jr., president, Gann Associates; former director of local services for the Northeastern Illinois Planning Commission

Land swap for Waukegan Airport runway a win-win

Waukegan National Airport is a critical part of Lake County’s economic base and transportation system. It serves small businesses and companies in Lake County, contributing $181 million to the local economy and directly supporting 900 jobs. It also provides essential services to emergency responders and medical providers, and is a key reason many corporations call Lake County home.

The Lake County Transportation Alliance has been working for several years to ensure the airport continues to play a key role in our county. Unfortunately, the airport’s aging runway has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced, as it is not in compliance with current federal safety standards.

The recent Sun-Times editorial dismissed some important points about the plan. Facts are available at www.waukegansafetyproject.com.

In order to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety standards, buffer zones of open space must exist at either end of the new runway. This is why the Waukegan Port District (owner of the airport) needs to purchase 52 acres, heavily laden with invasive buckthorn, from the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

In exchange, the airport will restore most of the land to a prairie state and help fund a new hiking and biking trail through nearby Forest Preserves land, which will connect the existing trails systems that today are not linked. This is the “win-win project” the editorial questioned, and it’s been part of the plan all along.

Most of the funding for the project will come from federal grants dedicated to airport improvements, as well as airport user fees. No local tax money will be raised.

The plan was recently presented at a Lake County Forest Preserves Board committee meeting. The entire airport project is subject to rigorous review by the FAA, including a complete environmental assessment that details the many conservation commitments made by the Waukegan Port District.

In short, there is a very compelling case for an exchange of land that will result in long-sought connectivity for the hiking and biking trials, contribute to the restoration of the Waukegan Savanna and keep the airport, a critical part Lake County’s economy, safely operating for decades to come.

Linda Soto, executive director, Lake County Transportation Alliance