The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
NFL Sports Sports Saturday

Polling Place: Your picks for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs — and the Super Bowl

What else were we going to ask about, the flavor of Sunday’s Gatorade baths?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Your picks for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs — and the Super Bowl
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are locked in heading into the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

We’ve got a couple of big games Sunday on the ol’ NFL docket, in case you didn’t know.

It’s the 49ers at the Eagles in the NFC and the Bengals at the Chiefs in the AFC, with two precious spots in Super Bowl 57 on the line.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked for the winning picks. What else were we going to ask about, the flavor of the Gatorade baths?

“49ers win 23-13,” according to @uk_steffi.

But @eswillow72 predicted a far more painful finish for the NFC visitors and an old pal of the Bears: “Robbie Gould double-doinks the game-winning field-goal try as time expires — Eagles win 19-17.”

And in the AFC?

“Bengals own the Chiefs!” @JBIRD1268 insisted, and a strong majority of voters here saw it — especially with Patrick Mahomes limping around on a bum ankle — much the same way.

Lastly, we asked for the Super Bowl winner. Why wait?

“My friends in Cincinnati will be happy to see my friends here in Chicago think the Bengals are going to win the whole damn thing,” @ColBourbon commented.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: It’s the 49ers at the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Who wins?

Upshot: The Eagles are the favorites — and ought to be — but @readjack took us to school with an intriguing trend that illustrates how all-or-nothing the 49ers have been for the last 20 years. Every 49ers team in that period has either missed the playoffs or come at least this far, to the NFC Championship Game. What does that say about Sunday’s outcome? Nothing, but it sure is interesting.

Poll No. 2: It’s the Bengals at the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Who wins?

Upshot: This matchup is a total beauty, isn’t it? If Mahomes were 100%, there’s no question the vote would have been closer. But why should a little hitch in his giddy-up stop Superman from doing his thing? Mahomes will be fine (yes, we’re projecting) and his back-and-forth with Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be dynamite from the first series.

Poll No. 3: Who’s your pick to win the Super Bowl?

Upshot: The Bengals get better every game, but are they too good for their own good? That’s what @Jomag64 suggested by asking if the Bengals are “the new Bills” and will add to last year’s Super Bowl defeat with a whole string of them. There are worse problems to have, that’s for sure.

Next Up In NFL
Did 2022 Bears hit the Sweet Spot of Bad?
Bears, business group push to make Arlington Heights subsidy plan more than just X’s and O’s on a blackboard
Former Bears player Marcus Robinson on son’s ‘gut wrenching’ leukemia diagnosis
Frank Reich will be Panthers’ new head coach
2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade back and take Georgia DT Jalen Carter
Bears’ season ticket pricing comes with a catch
The Latest
A one-sided buck at a suburban forest preserve. Credit: Jeff Getz
Sports
One-sided buck, suburban wild turkeys, sharks & bluegills, world-record whitefish
A one-sided buck in a forest preserve, another expansion of wild turkeys in the suburbs, the world-record lake whitefish and Quint on bluegills and sharks are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
Sports Saturday
The shift hits the ban
MLB outlawed extreme infield shifts, so will outfielders be used to circumvent the rule change?
By Gordon Wittenmyer
 
White Sox pitcher Kendall Graveman.
White Sox
White Sox ‘have plenty of options’ to fill closer void
Whether the White Sox identify a primary ninth-inning reliever or mix and match is TBD, bullpen coach Curt Hasler says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jairo_Torres_1.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire attacker Jairo Torres eager for fresh start
Torres struggled with injuries last year, and underwent surgery to stabilize a stress fracture in September.
By Brian Sandalow
 
merlin_101116476.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Whom should the Sky target if they can’t re-sign Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker?
Best-case scenario, Sky coach/GM James Wade re-signs Vandersloot and Parker and the franchise puts off a rebuild for another year. Worst-case scenario, the Sky are forced to say goodbye to two of the WNBA’s most influential players at the same time.
By Annie Costabile
 