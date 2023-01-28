Polling Place: Your picks for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs — and the Super Bowl

We’ve got a couple of big games Sunday on the ol’ NFL docket, in case you didn’t know.

It’s the 49ers at the Eagles in the NFC and the Bengals at the Chiefs in the AFC, with two precious spots in Super Bowl 57 on the line.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked for the winning picks. What else were we going to ask about, the flavor of the Gatorade baths?

“49ers win 23-13,” according to @uk_steffi.

But @eswillow72 predicted a far more painful finish for the NFC visitors and an old pal of the Bears: “Robbie Gould double-doinks the game-winning field-goal try as time expires — Eagles win 19-17.”

And in the AFC?

“Bengals own the Chiefs!” @JBIRD1268 insisted, and a strong majority of voters here saw it — especially with Patrick Mahomes limping around on a bum ankle — much the same way.

Lastly, we asked for the Super Bowl winner. Why wait?

“My friends in Cincinnati will be happy to see my friends here in Chicago think the Bengals are going to win the whole damn thing,” @ColBourbon commented.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: It’s the 49ers at the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Who wins?

Q1: It's the 49ers at the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Who wins?



Upshot: The Eagles are the favorites — and ought to be — but @readjack took us to school with an intriguing trend that illustrates how all-or-nothing the 49ers have been for the last 20 years. Every 49ers team in that period has either missed the playoffs or come at least this far, to the NFC Championship Game. What does that say about Sunday’s outcome? Nothing, but it sure is interesting.

Poll No. 2: It’s the Bengals at the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Who wins?

Upshot: This matchup is a total beauty, isn’t it? If Mahomes were 100%, there’s no question the vote would have been closer. But why should a little hitch in his giddy-up stop Superman from doing his thing? Mahomes will be fine (yes, we’re projecting) and his back-and-forth with Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be dynamite from the first series.

Poll No. 3: Who’s your pick to win the Super Bowl?

Upshot: The Bengals get better every game, but are they too good for their own good? That’s what @Jomag64 suggested by asking if the Bengals are “the new Bills” and will add to last year’s Super Bowl defeat with a whole string of them. There are worse problems to have, that’s for sure.

