Saturday, January 28, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Geneva’s Jack Hatton (10) shoots a three against Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Saturday, January 28, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Dixon at Oregon, 7:15

Genoa-Kingston at North Boone, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Rockford Christian, 7:00

Winnebago at Rock Falls, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Sandwich, 6:45

Plano at Rochelle, 7:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere North at Belvidere, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Longwood, 2:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego at Yorkville, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at Glenbard West, 3:30

NON CONFERENCE

Agricultural Science at Richards, 1:30

Amundsen at Niles North, 4:30

Argo at Sandburg, 6:00

Barrington at Dundee-Crown, 6:00

Christ the King at Marian Central, 1:30

Cristo Rey at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 12:30

Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 6:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00

Fenton at Lake Park, (at East) 6:00

Geneva at Downers Grove South, 4:00

Grant at Vernon Hills, 2:30

Hersey at Libertyville, 4:30

Hillcrest at Homewood-Flossmoor, 12:30

Lane at Downers Grove North, 2:00

Marengo at Crystal Lake South, 1:00

Milford at Clifton Central, 7:00

Naperville Central at Columbus Catholic (OH), 6:00

Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 1:00

Northridge at IC Catholic, 12:30

Peoria Quest at Yorkville Christian, 5:30

Proviso West at Proviso East, 2:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Lyons, 5:00

St. Bede at LaSalle-Peru, 5:30

St. Francis at La Lumiere-White (IN), 5:00

St. Viator at Mundelein, 7:00

Tremper (WI) at Hope Academy, 5:30

UIC Prep at Senn, 10:00

Warren at Palatine, 4:30

Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield East, 2:30

Westmont at Walther Christian, 3:00

Wheaton North at Hampshire, 4:00

Wheeling at Lake Zurich, 3:30

Willowbrook at Deerfield, 6:00

BEECHER

at Grant Park

Grant Park vs. Grace Christian, 10:30

St. Anne vs. Coal City, 12:00

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 1:30

Momence vs. Johnsburg, 3:00

Beecher vs. Prairie Central, 4:30

Johnsburg vs. Cornerstone Christian, 6:00

Reed-Custer vs. Iroquois West, 7:30

EAST AURORA

North Lawndale vs. St. Charles North, 1:00

Andrew vs. Metea Valley, 2:35

Naperville North vs. East Aurora, 4:10

EVANSTON

New Trier vs. DePaul, 2:00

Loyola vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30

Evanston vs. Notre Dame, 5:00

FULTON

West Carroll vs. Aquin, 9:00

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Prince of Peace (IA), 10:30

Fulton vs. Newman, 12:00

East Valley (IA) vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30

South Beloit vs. East Peoria, 3:00

Camanche (IA) vs. Riverdale, 4:30

Marmion vs. Washington (IL), 6:00

GLENBROOK SOUTH

Morgan Park vs. Marian Catholic, 3:30

Glenbrook South vs. Auburn, 5:00

Moline vs. Rolling Meadows, 6:30

HERSCHER

Peotone vs. Woodland, 1:00

Centennial vs. Pontiac, 3:30

Manteno vs. Seneca, 5:00

Kankakee vs. Thornton Fr. North, CNL

Herscher vs. McNamara, 6:30

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Neuqua Valley vs. Minooka, 11:00

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Lemont, 12:45

Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Forest, 2:45

Lincoln-Way East vs. Hinsdale Central, 4:30

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

LaMoille vs. DePue, 1:00

Indian Creek vs. Hiawatha, 2:30

Somonauk vs. Leland, 4:00

MONTVERDE (FL)

St. Rita vs. Montverde (FL), 7:15E

ORR

Orr vs. Fenger, 9:00

Dyett vs. Bogan, 10:30

Rich vs. Dunbar, 12:00

Antioch vs. Lake Forest Academy, 1:30

Brooks vs. Thornton, 3:00

Hyde Park vs. West Aurora, 4:30

St. Francis de Sales vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:00

Kenwood vs. 21st Centrury (IN), 7:30

PERSPECTIVES-LEADERSHIP

UC-Woodlawn vs. Collins, 11:00

Butler vs. Milwaukee Languages (WI), 12:30

Legal Prep vs. Von Steuben, 2:00

Hansberry vs. Wells, 3:30

Perspectives-MSA vs. Evergreen Park, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead vs. Fenwick, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - CONSOLATION

South Shore at Kennedy, 3:00

ST. LOUIS VASHON (MO)

Simeon vs. Cape Central (MO), 4:30

Young vs. Chaminade (MO), 6:00

