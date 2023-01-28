The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
College Sports Sports

Northwestern eases past Minnesota, moves into 2nd-place tie in Big Ten

Chase Audige scored 24 points as the Wildcats won their third straight. Their 15th win matched last season’s total.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Northwestern eases past Minnesota, moves into 2nd-place tie in Big Ten
Minnesota_Northwestern_Basketball.jpg

Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph loses control of the ball to Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven on Saturday in Evanston.

Erin Hooley/AP

Chase Audige scored 24 points and Northwestern beat Minnesota 81-61 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ third straight win.

Their 15th win matched last season’s total for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) and moved them into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Rutgers.

Audige shot 9 of 14 with three 3-pointers. Boo Buie had 21 points with eight assists. Robbie Beran added 14 points. 

Jason Battle scored 20 points to lead the Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9), who have lost five straight. Ta’Lon Cooper added 12 points. Minnesota was without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia for the second straight game. Garcia has a bone bruise in his right foot. Pharrel Payne returned from concussion protocol and started after missing Wednesday’s loss to Indiana.

Northwestern led 45-28 at halftime after shooting 55% outscoring the Gophers 14-3 off 11 Minnesota turnovers with Audige leading the way with 15 points.

Northwestern led by as many as 25 in the second half after an Audige 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining. The Wildcats finished 52% shooting, made 9 of 20 3-point attempts and had just four turnovers to 15 for Minnesota. 

Minnesota had a four-point lead six minutes into the game before Northwestern outscored the Gophers 29-7 over the next nine minutes, including eight straight points by Audige. 

Northwestern plays at Iowa on Tuesday. Minnesota is at Rutgers on Wednesday. 

Next Up In College Sports
Joplin makes eight three-pointers as No. 16 Marquette routs DePaul
Matthew Mayer’s career-high 26 lead Illinois over Wisconsin
Wild but true: Chris Collins and the ’Cats are finally back on the NCAA Tournament bubble
One man’s Final Four picks: Providence, Miami, Xavier and ... Florida Atlantic
Billy Packer, college sports broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
Chicago State University announces committee to explore adding football program
The Latest
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls still searching for late-game identity, but win over Magic helps
It wasn’t pretty in the fourth quarter, as the Bulls watched a one-time 25-point lead slip to five in the final stanza, but made some baby steps in getting over that hump. According to veteran point guard Goran Dragic, it’s still a “little disturbing.”
By Joe Cowley
 
Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) works his way trough the Fenton defenders.
High School Basketball
Breakout junior Cam Cerese leads Lake Park past Fenton
Juniors Cam Cerese, Dennasio LaGioia and Tommy Rochford led the Lancers to the win against one of the best teams in Fenton school history.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marquette_DePaul_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Joplin makes eight three-pointers as No. 16 Marquette routs DePaul
Tyler Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East.
By Patrick Rose | Associated Press
 
Illinois_Wisconsin_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Matthew Mayer’s career-high 26 lead Illinois over Wisconsin
Mayer tied his career high with five three-pointers and Jayden Epps added 13 points for the Fighting Illini, who have won six of their last seven.
By Sun-Times wires
 
This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and beaten to death. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Nation/World
Memphis police disband unit whose officers beat Tyre Nichols to death
Citting “the heinous actions of a few,” the police chief reversed an earlier position that she would keep the so-called Scorpion unit intact.
By Adrian Sainz | AP
 