Sunday, January 29, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a high-energy day for you! You will enjoy schmoozing with friends and being busy with clubs, groups and organizations. You might have an unexpected and unusual conversation with someone in a position of authority — a boss, parent, teacher or even the police. Be careful. (Busted!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a great impression on others, especially people in authority. They admire your energy, your enterprise and your ambition. Meanwhile, unexpected plans to travel might suddenly appear. Others might be surprised by news in the media or changes related to medicine and the law.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re keen and energetic today! In particular, you will love to travel or do something different so that you can expand your horizons. At least, be a tourist in your own town. Do something different! You will be persuasive and convincing in discussions about politics, religion or racial issues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There is an unpredictable element to today, especially when talking to close friends, partners or spouses. You have strong opinions about how to divide or share something, or deal with the resources of someone else. They might not agree. Or you might persuade them to see your point of view?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel sociable because you have lots of energy to talk to others. In particular, you will enjoy dealing with members of the general public. You will also be persuasive with friends and groups. Meanwhile, unexpected events at work (or with your health) might surprise you. Watch your pets.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have strong drive and ambition, which is why you will get a lot done. You are also full of creative, original ideas, which you might spin to others. Social plans might suddenly change. Meanwhile, parents should know what their kids are doing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fabulous day to socialize! Accept all invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, long luncheons, the theater, meeting friends for Happy Hour, social outings with friends, the arts and fun times on vacations (if you can swing it). Entertain!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Family discussions will be vibrant and lively. This could be because of something unexpected happening with siblings or neighbors. One thing is certain: Today there is high energy and unexpected plans and events swirling around you. Stay light on your feet so that you can play this right.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re persuasive and convincing today! No one will resist your charms or your rhetoric. This is also a great day for a short trip, or to learn something new and share ideas with others. You might also have great money-making ideas. (Keep an eye on your assets.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Mercury is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel alive and mentally alert. Any bright shiny object will interest you. You would love to travel to exciting, foreign places and meet people who are different. (You might spend money to do this.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel physically vigorous! You might be excited about making a new beginning in some area of your life. This is a good day to take stock and decide what projects you most want to accomplish. You feel upbeat and happy to just be yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might meet a friend, especially someone younger, who is unusual. They might influence you to change your goals. Meanwhile, you have lots of energy to pursue a secret project or something that you are working on behind the scenes.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV host, actress Oprah Winfrey (1954) shares your birthday. Although you can appear tough and driven on the upside, you are actually a warm, caring, sensitive person. You are loyal, philosophical and a good friend. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be open-minded. Be courageous. Open any door!

