Yes, put Peoples Gas under the microscope. We’re ready for our close-up

Early this month, Peoples Gas — the company I lead — filed a request with Illinois regulators for a rate review. The filing was made to ensure Chicagoans continue to have the safe, reliable, environmentally sustainable energy they depend on — especially when temperatures drop to zero and below, as they did during the recent holiday cold snap.

Utility companies typically raise base rates every two to three years. But for us, this is the first time in nine years we’re making the ask.

Following our filing, a Jan. 23 Sun-Times editorial called on the Illinois Commerce Commission — the state agency that strictly oversees Peoples Gas’ work — to put us “under the microscope.” I fully agree with this call. The more Illinois regulators, residents and policymakers understand each part of the work we do and why we do it, the better off we’ll all be.

I’d like Illinois regulators, residents and policymakers to know that our request is not expected to increase the typical customer’s total bill. With natural gas prices forecast to decline this year and next year, customer bills are expected to stay largely flat as new rates take effect in 2024.

I’d like Illinois regulators, residents and policymakers to know about the hundreds of millions of dollars Peoples Gas is investing in Chicago’s heating system every year. This includes the critical replacement of rapidly corroding iron pipes from as far back as the 1800s.

And I’d like Illinois regulators, residents and policymakers to know how these investments are cutting emissions and preparing our distribution system for new technologies — including renewable natural gas and hydrogen.

The Illinois Commerce Commission and all Peoples Gas customers need to see for themselves that every dollar being requested truly is an appropriate and reasonable request. So put us under the microscope. We’re ready for our close-up.

Torrence L. Hinton, president, Peoples Gas

Quit funding new nuclear missiles

The Doomsday Clock, a symbol of the world’s vulnerability to nuclear, climate and other catastrophes, has now shifted to 90 seconds to midnight. It is the closest it has ever been to global nuclear annihilation.

This is a stark reminder of the urgent need for concrete action from the U.S. to stop the race toward nuclear war. I urge President Joe Biden and Congress to take immediate steps to reduce the number of nuclear weapons and prevent their use. One important step: Stop funding new nuclear-armed missiles, like the SLCM-N and the LGM-35 Sentinel.

Defunding those weapons will reduce opportunities for nuclear escalation and save us billions. Our government must act now because the fate of our planet and the survival of humanity depend on it.

Scott Cowan, Plainfield