The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Chinatown Entertainment and Culture News

Chinatown Lunar New Year parade draws thousands of revelers: ‘It’s nice to see everyone celebrating’

Colorful dragons, red lanterns, splashes of gold welcome in the Year of the Rabbit as crowds fill streets, sidewalks in peace in the shadow of recent attacks in California.

By  David Struett
   
Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

The Chinatown Lunar New Year parade kicked off Sunday on Wentworth Avenue and headed north from 24th Street to Cermak Road. Organizers estimated that 30,000 people would attend.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It took Anna Xiao more than an hour to get to Sunday’s Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown.

She and her Northwestern University peers took the CTA from Evanston despite freezing temperatures and heightened security following recent two mass shootings in the Asian American community in California.

But it was worth the effort, she said. “It’s nice to see everyone celebrating,” said Xiao, a junior studying computer science.

Marching bands, dancing dragons and a bevy of politicians joined the parade — the 111th held in Chinatown — to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, considered the luckiest of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs.

Red lanterns symbolizing good fortune were strung between lampposts along the parade route, which began on Wentworth Avenue and headed north from 24th Street to Cermak Road.

Parade organizers hired private security and canceled a fireworks display in response to the California shootings. Chicago police said it deployed extra officers.

Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A performer dressed as a lion greet children during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
A performer dressed as a lion greet children during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Performers as a Chinese dragon make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Performers as a Chinese dragon make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Performers as a Chinese dragon make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Performers as a Chinese dragon make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Performers waving pink ribbons make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Performers waving pink ribbons make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A performer jumps in the air as he performs a dance as the parade makes its way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
A performer jumps in the air as he performs a dance as the parade makes its way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Miss Chinese Chicago First Princess Natalie Chin waves to the crowds during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Miss Chinese Chicago First Princess Natalie Chin waves to the crowds during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Costumed performers as lions make their way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Families watch as performers and parade members walk by during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Families watch as performers and parade members walk by during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Parade members wave to the crowd as the parade makes it way down the street during the Lunar New Year Celebration Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
But despite those concerns, throngs of parade-goers jammed streets and sidewalks, leaving little room for pedestrians. Some climbed onto planters in the median along Cermak to catch a glimpse of the floats. Organizers had estimated around 30,000 people would attend.

It was Irene Pacocha’s first time at the parade with her two young children. She had trekked from Lincoln Square to expose them to another culture, she said.

After having lunch at the May Flower, Pacocha found a spot on Wentworth and held her smallest child on her back to give her a better view.

Safety was on her child’s mind, but Pacocha reassured her that they would be OK.

“They hear what’s on the news, and she’s a little hesitant, a little scared,” Pacocha said. “It’ll be OK, we’re safe. You just need to be aware of your surroundings.”

Irene Pacocha and her children Dylan and Morgan attend the Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown on Jan. 29, 2023.

Irene Pacocha and her children Dylan and Morgan came from Lincoln Square to view the Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown.

Dave Struett/Sun-Times

Saturday night, officials held a candlelight vigil in Chinatown Square honoring the 18 people killed in the California mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

The back-to-back shootings heightened concerns about violence targeting the Asian American community. The community had already seen an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.

On the main stage, Zhao Jian, consul general of China, thanked the organizers for setting up “this great event” amid all the threats he said the Asian community had been receiving.

At the end of the parade route, mayoral candidate Paul Vallas said the city was well prepared with security, noting police officers were positioned inconspicuously at every corner. He said it didn’t interfere with the atmosphere of the celebration.

“You’ll never find a more lively parade,” Vallas said.

Leading the parade, and later the main stage at Cermak and Wentworth, were Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Nicole Lee (11th). Other attendees included Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, County Commissioner John Daley, County Treasurer Maria Pappas and state Rep. Theresa Mah.

On Saturday, a smaller Lunar New Year parade was held on Argyle Street in Uptown.

