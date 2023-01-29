The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2023

Simeon holds on to the No. 1 spot. Marian Catholic returns and New Trier vaults up.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Simeon’s Miles Ruben dunks against Pontiac.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon remains on top. That is a bit of a surprise based on what I was thinking last night, but when I sat down this morning and set everything out in front of me it was an easy decision.

The three contenders for the No. 1 spot were Simeon, Benet and Kenwood.

The Wolverines have beaten five teams that have been ranked this season (St. Rita, Perspectives-Leadership, Curie, Benet and Hyde Park). The overall resume is even more impressive with wins against Moline and seven out of state opponents that are ranked quality teams, including Philadelphia Imhotep, one of the best teams in the country.

It’s also hard to forget that Simeon’s win against Benet was very lopsided for three quarters. The Wolverines had an 18-point lead after three and led by 20 at halftime.

Both of Simeon’s losses came down to the final shot. The Wolverines lost to Kenwood 46-43 and on the road at Curie this week 50-48.

Benet and Kenwood both have seven wins against ranked teams. The Broncos have a slightly stronger overall resume, but Benet beat them last week so stays at No. 2.

Bloom lost to Thornwood this week and drops out. The Blazing Trojans have a high ceiling but are young at some key positions and are learning how to get by without Jayden Watson, who is injured and out for the season.

Marian Catholic returns. The Spartans cracked 20 wins and have put together a strong overall season. They have a huge test against Benet this week.

Super 25 for Jan. 29, 2023

1. Simeon (21-2) 1
Still the best resume

2. Benet (23-1) 2
Only loss is Simeon

3. Kenwood (19-5) 3
Can Broncos win the city?

4. Joliet West (19-5) 4
Fears is a burger boy

5. Young (19-5) 5
Beat Chaminade

6. Hillcrest (24-2) 6
Survived H-F

7. Curie (16-9) 15
Upset Simeon

8. Brother Rice (22-3) 7
Hosts Caravan Friday

9. Mount Carmel (21-2) 10
Dominant Moline win looking good

10. Rolling Meadows (21-4) 8
Couldn’t handle Moline

11. Hinsdale Central (22-3) 12
Area’s longest win streak at 14

12. Bolingbrook (19-6) 11
Challenging week ahead

13. Hyde Park (20-5) 9
Lost to Perspectives-Leadership

14. Oswego East (20-5) 13
At Yorkville Friday

15. Lyons (19-3) 16
Beat Riverside-Brookfield

16. New Trier (21-4) 22
Handled Glenbrook South

17. Lincoln-Way East (20-3) 19
Lost to Hinsdale Central, beat H-F

18. Proviso East (16-5) 14
Upset by rival Proviso West

19. Downers Grove North (20-3) 23
Huge week ahead

20. Marist (20-5) 24
Beat St. Viator

21. St. Rita (14-10) 17
Couldn’t hang with Mount Carmel

22. Glenbrook South (19-6) 18
Lost to Trevians, Prospect

23. Glenbrook North (21-3) 21
Lost to Evanston

24. Loyola (20-7) 25
Lost to Bolingbrook

25. Marian Catholic (20-6) NR
Hosts Benet Friday

