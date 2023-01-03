Menu Planner: Walnut, corn and potato chowder packed with flavor and fiber

Walnut, corn and potato chowder

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 ribs celery, chopped

3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup corn, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

3/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (8-ounce) Yukon gold potato, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup walnut cream (see NOTE)

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic; saute for 3 minutes. Add celery; cook for 2 more minutes. Add vegetable broth, corn, vinegar, celery salt, smoked paprika, potato and bell pepper; cover and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in walnut cream; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives, reserved corn and reserved red pepper.

NOTE: For walnut cream, combine 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup water in blender. Blend until smooth. Store covered in refrigerator for use as a nondairy thickener.

Per serving: 145 calories, 3 grams protein, 6 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Olive tapenade meatloaf

Makes 8 slices

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup soft breadcrumbs (about 1 slice bread)

1/3 cup olive tapenade (from jar or can)

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Additional tapenade if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into an 8-by-4-inch loaf; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake about 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve with extra tapenade if desired.

Per slice: 165 calories, 20 grams protein, 8 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 93 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Crispy salmon fillets

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; refrigeration time: up to 2 hours

Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup walnuts

3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons lemon rind, finely grated

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

Dijon mustard to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon rind, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside. Arrange salmon, skin side down, on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each fillet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Remove plastic wrap, bake 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each piece with lemon juice.

Per serving: 303 calories, 27 grams protein, 20 grams fat (57% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 113 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Meatloaf on sourdough bread

Spread one slice of bread with olive tapenade and the other with low-fat mayonnaise; top the meatloaf with romaine. Serve with green beans.