Menu Planner: Walnut, corn and potato chowder packed with flavor and fiber

Walnut, corn and potato chowder
Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 40 to 50 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 ribs celery, chopped
3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
1 cup corn, plus more for garnish
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
3/4 teaspoon celery salt
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 (8-ounce) Yukon gold potato, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced, plus more for garnish
1/2 cup walnut cream (see NOTE)
Coarse salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Chopped chives for garnish
Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic; saute for 3 minutes. Add celery; cook for 2 more minutes. Add vegetable broth, corn, vinegar, celery salt, smoked paprika, potato and bell pepper; cover and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in walnut cream; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives, reserved corn and reserved red pepper.
NOTE: For walnut cream, combine 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup water in blender. Blend until smooth. Store covered in refrigerator for use as a nondairy thickener.
Per serving: 145 calories, 3 grams protein, 6 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.
Carb count: 1.5.
Olive tapenade meatloaf
Makes 8 slices
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
2 eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup soft breadcrumbs (about 1 slice bread)
1/3 cup olive tapenade (from jar or can)
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon coarse salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Additional tapenade if desired
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into an 8-by-4-inch loaf; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake about 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve with extra tapenade if desired.
Per slice: 165 calories, 20 grams protein, 8 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 93 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium, no fiber.
Carb count: 0.
Crispy salmon fillets
Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes; refrigeration time: up to 2 hours
Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 cup walnuts
3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons lemon rind, finely grated
1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Coarse salt and pepper to taste
6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on
Dijon mustard to taste
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon rind, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside. Arrange salmon, skin side down, on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each fillet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Remove plastic wrap, bake 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each piece with lemon juice.
Per serving: 303 calories, 27 grams protein, 20 grams fat (57% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 113 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.
Carb count: 0.5.
Meatloaf on sourdough bread
Spread one slice of bread with olive tapenade and the other with low-fat mayonnaise; top the meatloaf with romaine. Serve with green beans.