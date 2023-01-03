The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Menu Planner: Walnut, corn and potato chowder packed with flavor and fiber

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Walnut, corn and potato chowder

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 ribs celery, chopped

3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup corn, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

3/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (8-ounce) Yukon gold potato, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup walnut cream (see NOTE)

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic; saute for 3 minutes. Add celery; cook for 2 more minutes. Add vegetable broth, corn, vinegar, celery salt, smoked paprika, potato and bell pepper; cover and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in walnut cream; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives, reserved corn and reserved red pepper.

NOTE: For walnut cream, combine 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup water in blender. Blend until smooth. Store covered in refrigerator for use as a nondairy thickener.

Per serving: 145 calories, 3 grams protein, 6 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Olive tapenade meatloaf

Makes 8 slices

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup soft breadcrumbs (about 1 slice bread)

1/3 cup olive tapenade (from jar or can)

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Additional tapenade if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into an 8-by-4-inch loaf; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake about 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve with extra tapenade if desired.

Per slice: 165 calories, 20 grams protein, 8 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 93 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Crispy salmon fillets

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; refrigeration time: up to 2 hours

Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup walnuts

3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons lemon rind, finely grated

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

Dijon mustard to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon rind, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside. Arrange salmon, skin side down, on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each fillet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Remove plastic wrap, bake 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each piece with lemon juice.

Per serving: 303 calories, 27 grams protein, 20 grams fat (57% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 113 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Meatloaf on sourdough bread

Spread one slice of bread with olive tapenade and the other with low-fat mayonnaise; top the meatloaf with romaine. Serve with green beans.

