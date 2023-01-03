Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in Englewood.

The men were sitting in a parked car in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street about 2:40 a.m. when a gray, four-door sedan approached and three gunmen got out and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, age unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced died, police said.

The other man, 35, was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

