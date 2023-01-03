The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

They were shot while sitting in a parked car in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in Englewood.

The men were sitting in a parked car in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street about 2:40 a.m. when a gray, four-door sedan approached and three gunmen got out and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, age unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced died, police said.

The other man, 35, was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Man struck and killed while crossing street on South Side
Madigan’s downfall sparks new career for former aide: Selling weed in Michigan
Bald eagle saved by bird group’s ‘brilliant’ rescue in Waukegan
Jeremy Renner out of surgery after snow plow accident
3 teens wounded in Lawndale shooting
Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on Elmhurst church
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Man struck and killed while crossing street on South Side
The driver of the white Dodge Durango, along with the passengers, fled the scene and left the SUV behind, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Illinois political operative Mike Noonan shows off his organic marijuana farm in Michigan.
Politics
Madigan’s downfall sparks new career for former aide: Selling weed in Michigan
Mike Noonan was the consummate Illinois political insider. He now runs a “budtique” in southwestern Michigan.
By Dan Mihalopoulos
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why I am talking to men online when I’m married?
Feeling like merely a roommate to her alcoholic husband of 37 years, woman chats with three younger guys on the internet.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Public anger over tax increment financing and how the money generated by TIF districts is used is nothing new. More transparency is needed, and TIFs should be used in areas that are truly blighted.
Other Views
Let’s ease property tax burden by fixing tax-increment financing
Ultimately, property taxes are a math problem we must solve if we want the fabric of our neighborhoods to remain intact. TIF reform is a good place to start finding solutions.
By Kimberly Walz
 
Walnut, corn and potato chowder.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Walnut, corn and potato chowder packed with flavor and fiber
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 