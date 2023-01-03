No Shot Clock, Ep. 146: Breaking down the holiday tournaments

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen look back at the busy holiday tournament week.
We go in-depth on Proviso West, York, Pontiac and the Big Dipper. Other tournaments mentioned include DeKalb, Bloomington, Pekin, Centralia, Maine East, IC Catholic, Hinsdale Central and Effingham/Teutopolis, Wheeling, Jacobs and Centralia.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
City/Suburban Hoops Report 3-Pointer: Young’s Daniel Johnson dominates, Hinsdale Central emerges, holidays deliver
