The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock, Ep. 146: Breaking down the holiday tournaments

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen look back at the busy holiday tournament week.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock, Ep. 146: Breaking down the holiday tournaments
NSCcover.JPG

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen look back at the busy holiday tournament week. 

We go in-depth on Proviso West, York, Pontiac and the Big Dipper. Other tournaments mentioned include DeKalb, Bloomington, Pekin, Centralia, Maine East, IC Catholic, Hinsdale Central and Effingham/Teutopolis, Wheeling, Jacobs and Centralia. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In High School Sports
Reviewing the Proviso West Holiday Tournament
Reviewing York’s Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament
Reviewing the Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 1, 2023
City/Suburban Hoops Report 3-Pointer: Young’s Daniel Johnson dominates, Hinsdale Central emerges, holidays deliver
A look back at Chicago sports in 2022, a year defined by heartbreak
The Latest
Whale photographed off coast of Monterey, California in 2009.
Columnists
Get your human-generated content here
Artificial intelligence is already changing how we create and absorb information.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in the Uptown neighborhood onTuesday after 61 employees were laid off.
Business
Howard Brown Health workers begin three-day strike
The strike comes after 61 union employees were laid off.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, 3, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation community toy drive in 2020.
NFL
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for kids raises millions of dollars
A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $3,637,590 by Tuesday morning.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Diego Guerrero (from left), Carlos Sanchez, Mila, Ines Andres, Carlota Andres, Jose Andres and Pepa Muñoz enjoy a meal the chefs prepared at Muñoz’s house in a scene from the Discovery + television series “Jose Andres and Family in Spain.”
Taste
José Andrés and his daughters eat their way across Spain in new series
The new Discovery+ series “José Andrés and Family in Spain,” follows the chef, restaurateur and humanitarian on a food tour through his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Frank Galati, the iconic Chicago theater director and actor, passed away Tuesday at the age of 79.&nbsp;
Theater
Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor, dead at 79
An icon in Chicago theater, he was best-known for his work at Steppenwolf Theatre and the Goodman Theater.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 