No Shot Clock, Ep. 146: Breaking down the holiday tournaments

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen look back at the busy holiday tournament week.

We go in-depth on Proviso West, York, Pontiac and the Big Dipper. Other tournaments mentioned include DeKalb, Bloomington, Pekin, Centralia, Maine East, IC Catholic, Hinsdale Central and Effingham/Teutopolis, Wheeling, Jacobs and Centralia.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.