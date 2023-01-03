High school basketball schedule: Jan. 3 to Jan. 8

Tuesday, January 3, 2023
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Notre Dame, 6:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at Morris, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru at Rochelle, 7:00
Plano at Sycamore, 7:00
Sandwich at Ottawa, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Woodstock at Harvard, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Zion-Benton at Waukegan, 2:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Harlan at Vocational, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Oak Forest at Tinley Park, 11:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Joliet Central at Oswego East, 6:30
Joliet West at West Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield Central at Minooka, 6:30
Plainfield East at Yorkville, 6:30
Plainfield South at Plainfield North, 6:30
Romeoville at Oswego, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Maine East, 3:30
Andrew at Naperville North, 7:00
Calvary (Normal) at Midland, 5:30
Clemente at Kankakee, 6:30
DeKalb at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
Dixon at Geneseo, 7:00
Eureka at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Glenbrook South at Glenbard West, 7:00
Hersey at Geneva, 7:00
Hiawatha at Christian Life, 7:30
Hoffman Estates at Glenbard North, 7:00
Jones at Hope Academy, 1:30
Lakes at Carmel, 7:00
Lexington at Tri-Point, 7:00
Lincoln-Way Central at Agricultural Science, 11:30
Marian Central at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Palatine vs. Vernon Hills, at Fiserve, 12:50
Perspectives-Lead at Normal West, 7:30
Perspectives-MSA at Schaumburg, 2:00
Pontiac at Dwight, 7:00
Richards (Chgo) at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30
Schurz at Lane, 11:00
South Beloit at North Boone, 7:00
South Newton (IN) at Beecher, 7:00
St. Edward at Montini, 5:00
REDFORD WESTFIELD (MI)
Longwood vs. Inkster American (MI), 1:00E
UPLIFT
Senn vs. Chicago Tech, 3:30
Legal Prep vs. Noble Street, 5:15
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
CHICAGO PREP
Northtown at Ida Crown, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
McHenry at Burlington Central, 7:30
NIC - 10
Belvidere at Hononegah, 6:30
Belvidere North at Guilford, 6:30
Boylan at Freeport, 7:00
Rockford East at Harlem, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bolingbrook at Romeoville, 6:30
Corliss at Marist, 6:00
Fasman Yeshiva at Holy Trinity, 7:00
Galva at LaMoille, 6:00
Harlan at Hansberry, 5:00
Lincoln-Way Central at Downers Grove North, 6:30
Neuqua Valley at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30
Oak Lawn at Sandburg, 6:00
Reed-Custer at Serena, 6:45
Rich at Agricultural Science, 7:00
St. Bede at Earlville, 7:00
St. Francis at DePaul, 4:30
St. Laurence at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
Stillman Valley at Marengo, 7:00
Woodstock North at Byron, 7:00
HOUSTON (TX)
Lindblom vs. TBA
UPLIFT
Chicago Tech vs. Legal Prep, 3:30
Noble Street vs. Senn, 5:15
Thursday, January 5, 2023
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Fenger at Vocational, 11:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Lemont, 7:00
Evergreen Park at Bremen, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Crane at Bulls Prep, 3:30
Faith Christian at Christian Life, 8:00
Gary Lighthouse (IN) at Harlan, 7:30
Holy Trinity at Lycee Francais, 6:00
Leo at University High, 6:30
Marquette at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Providence at Southland, 7:00
Richmond-Burton at Marian Central, 7:00
Sandwich at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
HOUSTON (TX)
Lindblom vs. TBA
UPLIFT
Noble Street vs. Chicago Tech, 3:30
Senn vs. Legal Prep, 5:15
Friday, January 6, 2023
BIG NORTHERN
Byron at Rock Falls, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Oregon, 7:30
Rockford Lutheran at North Boone, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE
Leo at Loyola, 6:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Niles North at Vernon Hills, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Maine South at Evanston, 3:00
Niles West at New Trier, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Holy Trinity, 7:00
DU KANE
Wheaton North at Geneva, 6:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
Naperville Central at DeKalb, 7:00
Naperville North at Metea Valley, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at St. Patrick, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 7:00
Marist at Nazareth, 7:00
Notre Dame at St. Viator, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Herscher at Streator, 6:45
Lisle at Wilmington, 7:00
Manteno at Peotone, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker at Northridge, 6:00
University High at Morgan Park Academy, 4:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Plano, 7:00
Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Sandwich at Rochelle, 7:00
Sycamore at Kaneland, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Harvard, 7:0
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at DePue, 7:00
Indian Creek at Newark, 7:00
Leland at LaMoille, 5:30
Somonauk at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30
IC Catholic at St. Francis, 6:45
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Elmwood Park at St. Edward, 7:00
McNamara at Westmont, 7:30
Ridgewood at Aurora Central, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 6:00
Hersey at Prospect, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 6:00
Palatine at Fremd, 6:00
Schaumburg at Conant, 6:00
NIC - 10
Freeport at Belvidere North, 7:30
Guilford at Belvidere, 7:00
Harlem at Jefferson, 7:15
Hononegah at Auburn, 7:30
Rockford East at Boylan, 7:15
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7:00
Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Waukegan at Warren, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Harvest Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6:00
Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Crane at Raby, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Donovan at Tri-Point, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Beecher, 7:00
Grace Christian at Clifton Central, 7:00
Grant Park at Momence, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at St. Anne, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Eisenhower at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Reavis at Richards, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Crete-Monee, 6:00
Kankakee at Thornwood, 6:30
Rich at Thornridge, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30
Oswego at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Oswego East at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30
Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Andrew, 6:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:
Lockport at Stagg, 6:00
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Henry-Senachwine at Dwight, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Marquette, 7:00
Seneca at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30
Woodland at Putnam County, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7:00
Larkin at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30
West Chicago at Fenton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Hinsdale South at Addison Trail, 7:30
Morton at Proviso East, 6:00
Willowbrook at Leyden, 6:00 (at West)
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Lyons, 6:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 7:30
York at Glenbard West, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Amboy at Earlville, 7:00
Christian Life at Christian Liberty, 7:30
Clemente at Jones, 5:00
Dixon at South Beloit, 7:00
Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
Harlan at St. Francis de Sales, 5:00
Lake Forest Academy at Latin, 6:00
Legal Prep at Providence-St. Mel, 5:00
Lycee Francais at Unity Christian, 6:00
Marengo at Huntley, 7:00
Marian Catholic at Taylorville, 7:00
Midland at Lexington, 7:00
Ogden at Dunbar, 5:00
Orr at Fenwick, 6:00
Raby at Amundsen, 1:00
Richmond-Burton at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
St. Charles East at Marmion, 7:00
Wauconda at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP (PA)
De La Salle vs. Cathedral Prep (PA), 7:30
HOUSTON (TX)
Lindblom vs. TBA
LA PORTE CIVIC AUDITORIUM (IN)
Simeon vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (IN), 4:00E
Saturday, January 7, 2023
DU KANE
Batavia at St. Charles East, 6:00
Lake Park at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:00
St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marist at Benet, 7:00
NIC - 10
Rockford East vs. Guilford, at Rock Valley, 5:45
Auburn vs. Jefferson, at Rock Valley, 7:45
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Wauconda, 4:30
Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 7:00
Grayslake North at Antioch, 1:00
Lakes at North Chicago, 5:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 4:45
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Faith Christian (WI), 4:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield North, 2:30
Butler at Jacobs, 12:30
Byron at Aquin, 2:30
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 6:30
Coal City at Morris, 6:45
Crete-Monee at Providence, 2:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at HRK, 5:45
Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, 1:30
DeKalb at Champaign Central, 4:30
Don Bosco (IN) at Yorkville Christian, 2:00
Donovan at Watseka, 7:30
Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 3:30
East Aurora at West Aurora, 4:30
Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg, at NOW Arena, 2:0
Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
Geneva at Hampshire, 4:00
Hansberry at Stagg, 11:30
Hiawatha at Ashton-Franklin Center, 4:00
Hinsdale Adventist at Cristo Rey, 7:30
Hinsdale South at New Trier, 1:15
Iroquois West at Herscher, 7:00
Johnsburg at Belvidere North, 4:00
Joliet Catholic at Pontiac, 2:30
LaSalle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30
Lincoln-Way West at Argo, 4:30
Marian Central at Carmel, 5:00
McHenry at Dixon, 2:00
McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30
Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Loyola, 3:00
Plano at Somonauk, 7:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Nazareth, 2:30
Romeoville at Montini, 7:00
St. Francis at Marmion, 6:00
Taft at Metea Valley, 2:30
Timothy Christian at Christ the King, 2:00
Von Steuben at Fenwick, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Willowbrook at Proviso West, 6:00
Wilmington at Grant Park, 1:30
Woodland at Serena, 1:00
Woodstock at North Boone, 7:00
York at IC Catholic, 7:30
CLINTON
Seneca vs. Peoria Christian, 1:30
DE PAUL
DePaul vs. Lake Forest, 12:00
St. Ignatius vs. Glenbrook North, 1:30
Brother Rice vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30
Joliet West vs. Rolling Meadows, 5:00
ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP (PA)
De La Salle vs. TBA
HIGHLAND
Highland vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 9:30
Belleville East vs. Hillcrest, 11:00
Bloomington Catholic vs. New Madrid Central (MO
East St. Louis vs. Staley (MO), 2:00
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 3:
St. Rita vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:15
Imhotep (PA) vs. Simeon, 7:00
Vashon (MO) for Moline, 8:30
HOUSTON (TX)
Lindblom vs. TBA
HYDE PARK
Brooks vs. Francis Parker, 9:30
Gary Westside (IN) vs. Longwood, 10:45
Thornton vs. University High, 12:00
Danville vs. Rich, 1:20
North Lawndale vs. Lemont, 2:40
Perspectives-Lead vs. Lyons, 4:00
Hyde Park vs. Niles North, 5:20
Proviso East vs. Thornwood, 6:40
Bloom vs. Kenwood, 8:00
LORAS COLLEGE (IA)
Evanston vs. Hempstead (IA), 5:00
ROCK FALLS
Winnebago vs. Newman, 10:30
Reed-Custer vs. Bureau Valley, 12:00
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee, 3:00
Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:45
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Beecher vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 11:00
Addison Trail vs. Centennial, 12:30
Mount Zion vs. Bloomington, 2:00
Newton vs. Monticello, 3:30
University High (Normal) vs. Tolono Unity, 5:00
Nashville vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30
Kankakee vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:00
TAYLORVILLE
Marian Catholic vs. Normal, 7:30
Sunday, January 8, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Fasman Yeshiva at MCC Prep, 1:30
HOUSTON (TX)
Lindblom vs. TBA