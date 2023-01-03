The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school basketball schedule: Jan. 3 to Jan. 8

The full schedule for this week.

By  Jack Gleason
   
Plainfield North’s Sean Schlanser, left and Bloom’s Jordan Brown grab a rebound.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Notre Dame, 6:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Morris, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Rochelle, 7:00

Plano at Sycamore, 7:00

Sandwich at Ottawa, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Woodstock at Harvard, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Zion-Benton at Waukegan, 2:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Harlan at Vocational, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Oak Forest at Tinley Park, 11:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at Oswego East, 6:30

Joliet West at West Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Minooka, 6:30

Plainfield East at Yorkville, 6:30

Plainfield South at Plainfield North, 6:30

Romeoville at Oswego, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Maine East, 3:30

Andrew at Naperville North, 7:00

Calvary (Normal) at Midland, 5:30

Clemente at Kankakee, 6:30

DeKalb at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Dixon at Geneseo, 7:00

Eureka at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Glenbard West, 7:00

Hersey at Geneva, 7:00

Hiawatha at Christian Life, 7:30

Hoffman Estates at Glenbard North, 7:00

Jones at Hope Academy, 1:30

Lakes at Carmel, 7:00

Lexington at Tri-Point, 7:00

Lincoln-Way Central at Agricultural Science, 11:30

Marian Central at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Palatine vs. Vernon Hills, at Fiserve, 12:50

Perspectives-Lead at Normal West, 7:30

Perspectives-MSA at Schaumburg, 2:00

Pontiac at Dwight, 7:00

Richards (Chgo) at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30

Schurz at Lane, 11:00

South Beloit at North Boone, 7:00

South Newton (IN) at Beecher, 7:00

St. Edward at Montini, 5:00

REDFORD WESTFIELD (MI)

Longwood vs. Inkster American (MI), 1:00E

UPLIFT

Senn vs. Chicago Tech, 3:30

Legal Prep vs. Noble Street, 5:15

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

CHICAGO PREP

Northtown at Ida Crown, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

McHenry at Burlington Central, 7:30

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Hononegah, 6:30

Belvidere North at Guilford, 6:30

Boylan at Freeport, 7:00

Rockford East at Harlem, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bolingbrook at Romeoville, 6:30

Corliss at Marist, 6:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Holy Trinity, 7:00

Galva at LaMoille, 6:00

Harlan at Hansberry, 5:00

Lincoln-Way Central at Downers Grove North, 6:30

Neuqua Valley at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

Oak Lawn at Sandburg, 6:00

Reed-Custer at Serena, 6:45

Rich at Agricultural Science, 7:00

St. Bede at Earlville, 7:00

St. Francis at DePaul, 4:30

St. Laurence at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Stillman Valley at Marengo, 7:00

Woodstock North at Byron, 7:00

HOUSTON (TX)

Lindblom vs. TBA

UPLIFT

Chicago Tech vs. Legal Prep, 3:30

Noble Street vs. Senn, 5:15

Thursday, January 5, 2023

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Fenger at Vocational, 11:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Lemont, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Bremen, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Crane at Bulls Prep, 3:30

Faith Christian at Christian Life, 8:00

Gary Lighthouse (IN) at Harlan, 7:30

Holy Trinity at Lycee Francais, 6:00

Leo at University High, 6:30

Marquette at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Providence at Southland, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Marian Central, 7:00

Sandwich at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

HOUSTON (TX)

Lindblom vs. TBA

UPLIFT

Noble Street vs. Chicago Tech, 3:30

Senn vs. Legal Prep, 5:15

Friday, January 6, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Rock Falls, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Oregon, 7:30

Rockford Lutheran at North Boone, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

Leo at Loyola, 6:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Niles North at Vernon Hills, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Maine South at Evanston, 3:00

Niles West at New Trier, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Holy Trinity, 7:00

DU KANE

Wheaton North at Geneva, 6:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

Naperville Central at DeKalb, 7:00

Naperville North at Metea Valley, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at St. Patrick, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 7:00

Marist at Nazareth, 7:00

Notre Dame at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Herscher at Streator, 6:45

Lisle at Wilmington, 7:00

Manteno at Peotone, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at Northridge, 6:00

University High at Morgan Park Academy, 4:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Plano, 7:00

Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Sandwich at Rochelle, 7:00

Sycamore at Kaneland, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Harvard, 7:0

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at DePue, 7:00

Indian Creek at Newark, 7:00

Leland at LaMoille, 5:30

Somonauk at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30

IC Catholic at St. Francis, 6:45

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Elmwood Park at St. Edward, 7:00

McNamara at Westmont, 7:30

Ridgewood at Aurora Central, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 6:00

Hersey at Prospect, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 6:00

Palatine at Fremd, 6:00

Schaumburg at Conant, 6:00

NIC - 10

Freeport at Belvidere North, 7:30

Guilford at Belvidere, 7:00

Harlem at Jefferson, 7:15

Hononegah at Auburn, 7:30

Rockford East at Boylan, 7:15

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7:00

Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Waukegan at Warren, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6:00

Schaumburg Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Crane at Raby, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at Tri-Point, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Beecher, 7:00

Grace Christian at Clifton Central, 7:00

Grant Park at Momence, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at St. Anne, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Eisenhower at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Reavis at Richards, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Crete-Monee, 6:00

Kankakee at Thornwood, 6:30

Rich at Thornridge, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30

Oswego at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Oswego East at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30

Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Andrew, 6:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:

Lockport at Stagg, 6:00

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Henry-Senachwine at Dwight, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Marquette, 7:00

Seneca at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

Woodland at Putnam County, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7:00

Larkin at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30

West Chicago at Fenton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Addison Trail, 7:30

Morton at Proviso East, 6:00

Willowbrook at Leyden, 6:00 (at West)

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Lyons, 6:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 7:30

York at Glenbard West, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Amboy at Earlville, 7:00

Christian Life at Christian Liberty, 7:30

Clemente at Jones, 5:00

Dixon at South Beloit, 7:00

Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

Harlan at St. Francis de Sales, 5:00

Lake Forest Academy at Latin, 6:00

Legal Prep at Providence-St. Mel, 5:00

Lycee Francais at Unity Christian, 6:00

Marengo at Huntley, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Taylorville, 7:00

Midland at Lexington, 7:00

Ogden at Dunbar, 5:00

Orr at Fenwick, 6:00

Raby at Amundsen, 1:00

Richmond-Burton at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

St. Charles East at Marmion, 7:00

Wauconda at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP (PA)

De La Salle vs. Cathedral Prep (PA), 7:30

HOUSTON (TX)

Lindblom vs. TBA

LA PORTE CIVIC AUDITORIUM (IN)

Simeon vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (IN), 4:00E 

Saturday, January 7, 2023

DU KANE

Batavia at St. Charles East, 6:00

Lake Park at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:00

St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marist at Benet, 7:00

NIC - 10

Rockford East vs. Guilford, at Rock Valley, 5:45

Auburn vs. Jefferson, at Rock Valley, 7:45

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Wauconda, 4:30

Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 7:00

Grayslake North at Antioch, 1:00

Lakes at North Chicago, 5:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 4:45

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Faith Christian (WI), 4:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield North, 2:30

Butler at Jacobs, 12:30

Byron at Aquin, 2:30

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 6:30

Coal City at Morris, 6:45

Crete-Monee at Providence, 2:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at HRK, 5:45

Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, 1:30

DeKalb at Champaign Central, 4:30

Don Bosco (IN) at Yorkville Christian, 2:00

Donovan at Watseka, 7:30

Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 3:30

East Aurora at West Aurora, 4:30

Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg, at NOW Arena, 2:0

Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

Geneva at Hampshire, 4:00

Hansberry at Stagg, 11:30

Hiawatha at Ashton-Franklin Center, 4:00

Hinsdale Adventist at Cristo Rey, 7:30

Hinsdale South at New Trier, 1:15

Iroquois West at Herscher, 7:00

Johnsburg at Belvidere North, 4:00

Joliet Catholic at Pontiac, 2:30

LaSalle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30

Lincoln-Way West at Argo, 4:30

Marian Central at Carmel, 5:00

McHenry at Dixon, 2:00

McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30

Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Loyola, 3:00

Plano at Somonauk, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Nazareth, 2:30

Romeoville at Montini, 7:00

St. Francis at Marmion, 6:00

Taft at Metea Valley, 2:30

Timothy Christian at Christ the King, 2:00

Von Steuben at Fenwick, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Willowbrook at Proviso West, 6:00

Wilmington at Grant Park, 1:30

Woodland at Serena, 1:00

Woodstock at North Boone, 7:00

York at IC Catholic, 7:30

CLINTON

Seneca vs. Peoria Christian, 1:30

DE PAUL

DePaul vs. Lake Forest, 12:00

St. Ignatius vs. Glenbrook North, 1:30

Brother Rice vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30

Joliet West vs. Rolling Meadows, 5:00

ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP (PA)

De La Salle vs. TBA

HIGHLAND

Highland vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 9:30

Belleville East vs. Hillcrest, 11:00

Bloomington Catholic vs. New Madrid Central (MO

East St. Louis vs. Staley (MO), 2:00

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 3:

St. Rita vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:15

Imhotep (PA) vs. Simeon, 7:00

Vashon (MO) for Moline, 8:30

HOUSTON (TX)

Lindblom vs. TBA

HYDE PARK

Brooks vs. Francis Parker, 9:30

Gary Westside (IN) vs. Longwood, 10:45

Thornton vs. University High, 12:00

Danville vs. Rich, 1:20

North Lawndale vs. Lemont, 2:40

Perspectives-Lead vs. Lyons, 4:00

Hyde Park vs. Niles North, 5:20

Proviso East vs. Thornwood, 6:40

Bloom vs. Kenwood, 8:00

LORAS COLLEGE (IA)

Evanston vs. Hempstead (IA), 5:00

ROCK FALLS

Winnebago vs. Newman, 10:30

Reed-Custer vs. Bureau Valley, 12:00

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee, 3:00

Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:45

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Beecher vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 11:00

Addison Trail vs. Centennial, 12:30

Mount Zion vs. Bloomington, 2:00

Newton vs. Monticello, 3:30

University High (Normal) vs. Tolono Unity, 5:00

Nashville vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30

Kankakee vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:00

TAYLORVILLE

Marian Catholic vs. Normal, 7:30

Sunday, January 8, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Fasman Yeshiva at MCC Prep, 1:30

HOUSTON (TX)

Lindblom vs. TBA

