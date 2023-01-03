The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game this week; Week 18 schedule is unchanged

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date.

By  Associated Press
   
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.

The NFL won’t resume the Bills-Bengals game this week.

The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

