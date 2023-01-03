NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game this week; Week 18 schedule is unchanged
The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date.
The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.
The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote in a message posted on Twitter.
NFL players know their career could end on any play, but Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Monday night — no matter how rare or random an incident — has to shake any player who steps on the field.