Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Human skeletal remains found at Beaubien Woods on Far South Side

The remains have been sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death and identification.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Screenshot_2023_01_03_171101.jpg

Skeletal remains were found at Beaubien Woods Jan. 1, 2023, on the Far South Side.

Google Maps

A death investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in Beaubien Woods on the Far South Side on Tuesday.

The remains were found about 10 a.m. and were located approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, Forest Preserves of Cook County officials said in a statement.

The remains have been sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. The person’s identity is unknown.

Forest preserves police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

