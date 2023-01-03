Human skeletal remains found at Beaubien Woods on Far South Side
The remains have been sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death and identification.
A death investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in Beaubien Woods on the Far South Side on Tuesday.
The remains were found about 10 a.m. and were located approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, Forest Preserves of Cook County officials said in a statement.
The remains have been sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. The person’s identity is unknown.
Forest preserves police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Cook County sheriff’s office.
