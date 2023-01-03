Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million for Tuesday drawing

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached a whopping $785 million for one extremely lucky winner ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is among the biggest in Mega Millions history, but don’t get too excited. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Winning numbers are set to be drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

The lottery is available to play online or at participating stores across the country.

