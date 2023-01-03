The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million for Tuesday drawing

The chances of winning are 1 in 302,575,350, and the winning numbers are set to be drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The&nbsp;Illinois Lottery Prize Claim Center, located in the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building. Saturday, July 30, 2022. A lottery ticket worth more than $1.3 billion was sold in Des Plaines.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached a whopping $785 million for one extremely lucky winner ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is among the biggest in Mega Millions history, but don’t get too excited. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Winning numbers are set to be drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

The lottery is available to play online or at participating stores across the country.

