Monday, January 30, 2023
2 Chicago area women among 3 killed in shooting at Los Angeles home that also wounded 4 other people

The gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a rental home in the Beverly Crest area, an upscale neighborhood, police said.

By  Associated Press
   
Shoot.jpeg

Police investigators stand near a house where three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooing at a rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023.

AP

LOS ANGELES — Two Chicago area women are among the three people killed in a shooting in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood over the weekend that also left four others injured.

The gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a rental home in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

Police Sgt. Frank Preciado said the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.

The shooting follows a Jan. 21 massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb that left 11 dead and nine wounded, and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms on Jan. 23 that left seven dead and one wounded.

Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar said the search for suspects and evidence was ongoing Sunday. She said further details of the investigation were not expected before Monday.

The ages and genders of the wounded victims were not released and their conditions were not known Sunday.

The mid-century home is in a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The property, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Police did not immediately know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.

