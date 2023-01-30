Foxx to make announcement in R. Kelly sex abuse cases

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has called a Monday afternoon press conference for an update on four sex abuse cases pending against R&B star R. Kelly.

Lawyers for Kelly on Monday said they did not know whether the State’s Attorney’s office will announce that the state-level cases will be dropped, a move they have called for since Kelly was indicted in a pair of federal court jurisdictions more than two years ago. A hearing is set for Tuesday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Kelly, who turned 56 this month, since has been convicted in both federal jurisdictions while the state cases remained pending, and is currently serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking charges in New York. When he is sentenced in the Chicago federal case in February, he will likely face another multi-decade prison term.

“I don’t know what they intend to do,” said Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who is appealing Kelly’s federal conviction in New York and is almost certain to do the same in Chicago.

“He has only one life to give, and given the amount of time he’s already facing, it would seem to be a bad use of prosecutorial resources to continue with these cases.”

Foxx’s office was the first jurisdiction to file criminal charges against Kelly in the wake of uproar that followed the January 2019 airing of the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series on Lifetime network, which brought new attention to sexual abuse allegations against the singer.

Since Kelly’s guilty verdict on three of 13 counts in September, prosecutors in the state cases have asked Judge Lawrence Flood several times for time to review records in the federal cases and consult with victims. Kelly is charged in cases involving four women who claim they were victims of abuse by the singer in the 1990s or early 2000s. Three of the alleged victims were minors at the time of the abuse, and two of them already have testified against Kelly in his federal trials.

One victim, identified in charging documents as “R.L.” testified that she was 14 when she began performing sex acts with the singer, and that she and her parents lied to protect Kelly when police and child welfare authorities launched investigations in the early 2000s. Now 37, the woman testified under the pseudonym “Jane” at Kelly’s Chicago trial, and said Kelly urged her and her parents not to cooperate with those investigations, which led to indictment in Cook County on state child pornography charges in 2002.

Kelly went on to be acquitted of those charges at trial in 2008, but his attempts to silence witnesses in that case and conceal video tapes showing him having sex with minors, formed the basis of the Chicago federal charges.

Foxx has faced withering criticism and national condemnation for her handling of charges against another celebrity defendant, Jussie Smollett, who was accused of faking a hate crime attack on himself. The Smollett case would dog Foxx’s administration for years, with a special prosecutor issuing a scathing report on the office — though they found no illegal conduct by Foxx and her staff — and then filing new charges against Smollett for lying to police about the attack.