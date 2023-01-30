The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
R. Kelly News Chicago

Foxx to make announcement in R. Kelly sex abuse cases

Cook County indictments involving to four women were filed in February 2019, but Kelly has twice been convicted on federal charges involving some of the same alleged victims.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Foxx to make announcement in R. Kelly sex abuse cases
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in September 2019.

R. Kelly during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in 2019. The singer has since been convicted in two separate federal trials for charges related to the sexual abuse of minors. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was to make an announcement about the status of state charges filed in 2019.

Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune pool

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has called a Monday afternoon press conference for an update on four sex abuse cases pending against R&B star R. Kelly.

Lawyers for Kelly on Monday said they did not know whether the State’s Attorney’s office will announce that the state-level cases will be dropped, a move they have called for since Kelly was indicted in a pair of federal court jurisdictions more than two years ago. A hearing is set for Tuesday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Kelly, who turned 56 this month, since has been convicted in both federal jurisdictions while the state cases remained pending, and is currently serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking charges in New York. When he is sentenced in the Chicago federal case in February, he will likely face another multi-decade prison term.

“I don’t know what they intend to do,” said Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who is appealing Kelly’s federal conviction in New York and is almost certain to do the same in Chicago.

“He has only one life to give, and given the amount of time he’s already facing, it would seem to be a bad use of prosecutorial resources to continue with these cases.”

Foxx’s office was the first jurisdiction to file criminal charges against Kelly in the wake of uproar that followed the January 2019 airing of the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series on Lifetime network, which brought new attention to sexual abuse allegations against the singer.

Since Kelly’s guilty verdict on three of 13 counts in September, prosecutors in the state cases have asked Judge Lawrence Flood several times for time to review records in the federal cases and consult with victims. Kelly is charged in cases involving four women who claim they were victims of abuse by the singer in the 1990s or early 2000s. Three of the alleged victims were minors at the time of the abuse, and two of them already have testified against Kelly in his federal trials.

One victim, identified in charging documents as “R.L.” testified that she was 14 when she began performing sex acts with the singer, and that she and her parents lied to protect Kelly when police and child welfare authorities launched investigations in the early 2000s. Now 37, the woman testified under the pseudonym “Jane” at Kelly’s Chicago trial, and said Kelly urged her and her parents not to cooperate with those investigations, which led to indictment in Cook County on state child pornography charges in 2002.

Kelly went on to be acquitted of those charges at trial in 2008, but his attempts to silence witnesses in that case and conceal video tapes showing him having sex with minors, formed the basis of the Chicago federal charges.

Foxx has faced withering criticism and national condemnation for her handling of charges against another celebrity defendant, Jussie Smollett, who was accused of faking a hate crime attack on himself. The Smollett case would dog Foxx’s administration for years, with a special prosecutor issuing a scathing report on the office — though they found no illegal conduct by Foxx and her staff — and then filing new charges against Smollett for lying to police about the attack.

Next Up In News
Bobby Hull, former Blackhawks star with checkered past, dies at 84
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
Springfield man who waved Trump flag on U.S. Senate floor on Jan. 6 found guilty of federal charges
Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back
Committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics ‘taking a beating’ from patients
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
The Latest
IMG_1177.jpg
Crime
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Federal authorities say this photo depicts Thomas B. Adams Jr. holding a Trump flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021.
Politics
Springfield man who waved Trump flag on U.S. Senate floor on Jan. 6 found guilty of federal charges
Thomas B. Adams, Jr. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_17015889.jpeg
Utility shutoffs soar across Chicago area, city celebrates Lunar New Year and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
It might be door-knocking time for Bulls players as deadline approaches
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has an open-door policy when it comes to his roster having questions about their future. And while the Bulls may stay quiet at the deadline, these three players might at least want to test that policy for different reasons.
By Joe Cowley
 
Right-hander A.J. Alexy has appeared in nine career major-league games with the Rangers.
White Sox
White Sox claim righty A.J. Alexy off waivers from Twins
Alexy appeared in four games with the Rangers last season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 