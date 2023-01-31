The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
East Garfield Park

Earn-as-you-learn job training program on West Side doubles in size

The four-month program launched in October, and included weekly stipend and a guaranteed job interview.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Earn-as-you-learn job training program on West Side doubles in size
An office inside the Jump Hire’s headquarters in East Garfield Park.

An office inside the Jump Hire’s headquarters in East Garfield Park, where participants in a job training program will learn soft skills such as customer service.

Andrew Tyler/Provided

An earn-as-you-learn job training program begun on the West Side last year already has doubled in size.

JumpHire, a workforce development organization based in East Garfield Park, launched in October with the goal of connecting local residents with jobs supporting area hospitals.

“We’re looking for folks from the South and West sides who are looking for career positions but didn’t necessarily go to college,” Shelby Parchman, executive director of JumpHire, told the Sun-Times in October.

With the training comes a minimum $150 weekly stipend. Upon completion, participants are guaranteed an interview for a job that offers benefits and opportunities for advancement.

As the first cohort of 17 participants finishes their program, the organization will launch two new cohorts at the end of January for training in non-medical hospital jobs, such as security, or patient transportation.

The organization hopes to sign up 20 people to join each cohort, the first of which begins this week. To apply, visit the JumpHire website. Another cohort for medical supply chain jobs begins at the end of February.

The training lasts 10 weeks. It’s two days a week, Mondays and Wednesdays, for two hours each day. It consists of training in soft skills at the organization’s headquarters at 328 N. Albany Ave. and hands-on training days at Rush University Medical Center or at the hospital’s warehouse on the West Side.

The organization will offer mentorship; a transportation stipend and daily meals; and free child care for participants at their nearest YMCA.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Related

Next Up In News
Lightfoot touts O’Hare’s expanded, renovated international terminal
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald’s sales in Q4
‘She didn’t deserve to go that way.’ Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park
Sean O’Shea, a South Side native who worked at the White House under Clinton, dies at 46
Groupon orders more layoffs as it reorganizes
Former food service director of Harvey school district charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
The Latest
Gerding1.jpeg
Man, woman from Quincy plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to demonstrating and picketing inside the U.S. Capitol building.
By Sophie Sherry and Jon Seidel
 
The expanded international terminal at O’Hare Airport.
Transportation
Lightfoot touts O’Hare’s expanded, renovated international terminal
Four years in the making, the project means 25% more capacity for an international terminal once housed in the ground floor of a parking garage. It’s a major milestone for a massive airport renovation now projected to cost $12.1 billion.
By Fran Spielman
 
An exit sign is shown at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Business
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald’s sales in Q4
Sales soared in October after McDonald’s launched adult Happy Meals featuring limited-edition toys designed by the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
merlin_111174624.jpg
News
‘She didn’t deserve to go that way.’ Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park
The woman was discovered about 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Melrose, police said. She was identified by a relative as Regina Michalski.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Sean O’Shea and his husband, Sebastian Contreras, on their wedding day.
Obituaries
Sean O’Shea, a South Side native who worked at the White House under Clinton, dies at 46
Mr. O’Shea interned in the White House in college. He was a bit of a wunderkind and got invited back.
By Mitch Dudek
 