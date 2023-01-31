Menu planner: Quick beef and vegetable soup hits the spot on a cold night

Quick beef and vegetable soup

Makes 4 servings

(Adapted from “The Complete Modern Pantry,” America’s Test Kitchen)

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 cups lower-sodium chicken or beef broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with liquid

8 ounces Yukon gold or red potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

6 ounces frozen cut green beans

In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook beef, onion, oregano, salt and pepper about 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Add broth, tomatoes, potatoes and carrots. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add green beans and cook, uncovered, until beans are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Per serving: 337 calories, 25 grams protein, 12 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 4.1 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 714 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Cherry ginger crisp

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 cups frozen tart cherries (do not thaw)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger

1 teaspoon plus 4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup rolled oats

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix cherries, 1/2 cup flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, orange zest and dried ginger. Set aside. Coat inside of 10-inch oven-proof skillet with 1 teaspoon butter. Pour cherry mixture into skillet and spread into an even layer. Set aside. In a medium-size bowl, mix remaining flour and sugar with the rolled oats using a spoon. Use a pastry blender or two knives to mix 4 tablespoons softened butter into the flour mixture until butter is evenly incorporated and mixture resembles a coarse crumb. Spread topping evenly over cherries. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until topping is golden brown and cherries are bubbling. Serve warm or room temperature.

Per serving: 279 calories, 4 grams protein, 7 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 4.1 grams saturated fat, 52 grams carbohydrate, 17 milligrams cholesterol, 53 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Orange chicken and vegetable rice bowl

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into strips, or tenderloins

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 thinly sliced fresh carrots

1 medium onion, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth

Juice from 1 orange (about 1/2 cup)

Zest (orange part only) from same orange

3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cups cooked brown rice

Heat 2 teaspoons oil on medium-high in a large nonstick skillet or wok. Stir-fry chicken about 5 minutes or until lightly browned; remove. In same skillet, heat remaining oil; stir-fry broccoli, carrots, onion, bell peppers and ginger for 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine chicken broth, orange juice, zest, soy sauce and cornstarch. Stir until smooth. Add to skillet, stirring constantly. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken and cook until heated through. Spoon over hot rice.

Per serving: 310 calories, 22 grams protein, 6 grams fat (19% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 55 milligrams cholesterol, 294 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Turkey pierogi pot pie

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 10-inch round baking dish (about 2 1/2 quarts) with cooking spray. In a large bowl, toss 1 1/2 cups leftover peas and carrots, 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms and 1 1/4 cups chopped cooked (leftover) turkey with 1 cup Alfredo sauce until coated. Transfer to baking dish. Arrange 1 (14.1- to 16-ounce) package any variety frozen pierogies on top; coat with cooking spray and bake 35 minutes or until filling bubbles and pierogies turn golden. Serve with a lettuce wedge.

Creamy corn and potato chowder

Skip meat. In a large pan, combine 1 1/2 cups 1% milk, 1 (15- to 17-ounce) can no-salt-added cream-style corn, 8 ounces frozen O’Brien potatoes, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Cover and bring to a boil on medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; uncover and stir to break up potatoes. Simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring often. Sprinkle with 50% light cheddar cheese and fresh chopped chives. Serve the soup with deli egg salad sandwiches on whole-grain bread with sliced tomatoes and lettuce.

Sloppy Joes

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add 12 ounces lean ground beef; cook 1 minute. Add 1 large finely chopped onion and 2 cups finely chopped cremini mushrooms (about 4 ounces); cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are soft and moisture has evaporated. Add 5 diced plum tomatoes and 2 tablespoons flour; stir to combine. Stir in 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 1/4 cup chili sauce and 1/4 cup ketchup; return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to low and cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sauce is thickened and the onion is tender. Spoon onto toasted whole-grain hamburger buns.

