Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Kokandy Productions lead the pack for 2023 Non-Equity Jeff Awards nominations
Kokandy Production’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” earned nine nominations, the most for a single production.
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre topped the list of the 2023 Non-Equity Joseph Jefferson Awards nominations, it was announced Tuesday.
The critically acclaimed storefront garnered a total of 19 nominations, followed by Kokandy Productions with 16, Blank Theatre Company with 14, and Invictus Theatre Company with 13.
The tale of a bloodthirsty, revenge-seeking, singing barber earned Kokandy Productions nine nominations for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” — the most nods for a single production.
Griffin Theatre Company’s North American premiere of the sci-fi thriller “Solaris,” and Invictus Theatre Company’s production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” each earned eight nominations. Blank Theatre Company’s productions of “She Loves Me” and “The Wild Party, each received 7 nominations.
This year’s awards, which recognize Non-Equity productions in Chicago theater, span 28 categories and the work of 30 companies.
The winners will be announced March 27 at a gala ceremony at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage. General admission tickets, $65, are on sale at jeffawards.org.
Here’s the full list of 2023 Non-Equity Jeff Award nominees:
Production — Play
- “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater
- “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home
- “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre
- “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
- “The Pavilion” - The Artistic Home
- “White” - Definition Theatre
- “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
Production — Music or Revue
- “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
- “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
Production — Short Run
- “Buried Child” - AstonRep Theatre Company
- “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company
- “Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” - The Story Theatre
- “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
- “WILDCATS” - The Neo-Futurists
Ensemble — Play
- “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre
- “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- “Ride or Die” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
- “The Secretaries: A Parable” - First Floor Theater
- “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
Ensemble — Musical or Revue
- “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- “Godspell” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
- “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
Ensemble — Short Run
- “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players
- “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company
- “Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” - The Story Theatre
- “Urinetown: The Musical” - Surging Films & Theatrics
New Work
- Shepsu Aakhu - “Ride or Die” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
- Siah Berlatsky - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home
- Tina Fakhrid-Deen - “Pulled Punches” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
- Karissa Murrell Myers - “On the Greenbelt” - Strawdog Theatre Company
- Ed Rutherford & Jeff Bouthiette - “Mary Rose” - Black Button Eyes Productions
- NEW WORK – SHORT RUN
- Rachel Borgo - “Hertha Nova” – The Impostors Theatre Company
- Ida Cuttler & Nick Hart - “WILDCATS” – The Neo-Futurists
- Terry Guest - “Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” – The Story Theatre
Director — Play
- Charles Askenaizer - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
- Rinska Carraso-Prestinary - “Isaac’s Eye” - Redtwist Theatre
- Bo Frazier - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater
- Julian Hester - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home
- Ebby Offord - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre
- Ericka Ratcliff - “White” - Definition Theatre
- Scott Weinstein - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
Director — Musical or Revue
- Adrian Abel Azevedo - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- Jason A. Fleece - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
- Landree Fleming - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Danny Kapinos - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- Derek Van Barham - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
Director — Short Run
- Sean Michael Barrett - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players
- Terry Guest - “Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” - The Story Theatre
- Halena Kays - “WILDCATS” - The Neo-Futurists
- Juan Parodi - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
- Stefan Roseen - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company
Performer in a Principal Role — Play
- Kim Boler (Anna) - “After the Blast” - Broken Nose Theatre
- Kierra Bunch (Vanessa/St. Diana/Balkonae) - “White” - Definition Theatre
- John Drea (Marc Chagall) - “Chagall in School” - Grippo Stage Company
- Jacqueline Grandt (Ruth Steiner) - “Collected Stories” - Redtwist Theatre
- Alex Benito Rodriguez (Sandro Botticelli) - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater
- Ana Santos-Sánchez (Ana Morgana) - “La gran tirana (descarga dramática)” - Aguijón Theater Company
- James Turano (George) - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
- Andrea Uppling (Martha) - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
- Rosario Vargas (The Painter) - “Cintas de Seda” - Aguijón Theater Company
- Melanie Victoria (Isis) - “Pulled Punches” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
- Tekeisha Yelton-Hunter (Mama Nadi) - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role — Musical or Revue
- Maddison Denault (Kathryn Merteuil) - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- Sonia Goldberg (Princess Winnifred) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Caitlin Jackson (Mrs. Lovett) - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
- Joe Lewis (Will) - “Girlfriend” - PrideArts
- Nikki Lynette (Nikki Lynette) - “Get Out Alive” - Haven Chicago
- Brandy Miller (Amalia Balash) - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- David Moreland (Sebastian Valmont) - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- Anne Sheridan Smith (Miss Mona) - “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Peter Stielstra (Mike) - “Girlfriend” - PrideArts
- Stephanie Stockstill (Mary Rose) - “Mary Rose” - Black Button Eyes Productions
- Karylin Veres (Queenie) - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
- Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd) - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
Performer in a Principal Role — Short Run
- Ida Cuttler (Ida Cuttler) - “WILDCATS” - The Neo-Futurists
- Jim Morley (Dodge) - “Buried Child” - AstonRep Theatre Company
- Tommy Rivera-Vega (Martín) - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
- Esteban Schemberg (S) - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
- Keaton Stewart (Eve) - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company
- Joshua Paul Wright (Robert) - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players
Performer in a Supporting Role — Play
- JoAnn Birt (Mary Anne) - “When We Were Young and Unafraid” - AstonRep Theatre Company
- Carley Cornelius (Jane) - “White” - Definition Theatre
- Emilie Rose Danno (Esperanza) - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home
- John Drea (Ray) - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
- Courtney Gardner (Salima) - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre
- Stanley King (Christian) - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre
- Arielle Leverett (Arthur/Sam) - “After the Blast” - Broken Nose Theatre
- Rachel Livingston (Honey) - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
- marssie Mencotti (Clara) - “Hay Fever” - City Lit Theater Company
- Frank Nall (Phischbreath) - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home
- Jackie Seijo (Actor/Dying Man Named Sam) - “Isaac’s Eye” - Redtwist Theatre
- Todd Wojcik (Narrator) - “The Pavilion” - The Artistic Home
Performer in a Supporting Role — Musical or Revue
- Bryce Ancil (Arpad Laszlo) - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- LJ Bullen (Kate) - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
- August Forman (Prince Dauntless) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Andrew Fortman (King Sextimus) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Rachel Guth (Ilona Ritter) - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- Mia Nevarez (Lead Vocalist) - “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Anabella Oddo (Cecile Caldwell) - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- Patrick O’Keefe (Tobias Ragg) - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
- Anne Sheridan Smith (Queen Aggravain) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Kevin Webb (Chaplain) - “Mary Rose” - Black Button Eyes Productions
Performer in a Supporting Role — Short Run
- Valerie Gerlock (Gretchen) - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players
- Samm Hilger (Guide/Professor Simpkins/Head Waiter/Objector) - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company
- Dakota Hughes (Hunchback) - “Frankenstreisand” - Hell in a Handbag Productions
- Nolan Robinson (Reuben) - “St. Sebastian” - Refracted Theatre Company
- Korinne Yonan (Little Sally) - “Urinetown: The Musical” - Surging Films & Theatrics
Solo Performance — Short Run
Flaco Navaja (Flaco Navaja) - “Evolution of a Sonero” - UrbanTheater Company
Scenic Design
- Jeremiah Barr - “When We Were Young and Unafraid” - AstonRep Theatre Company
- Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - “Isaac’s Eye” - Redtwist Theatre
- Kevin Rolfs - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre
- Kevin Rolfs - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre
- Joe Schermoly - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
Costume Design
- Uriel Gómez - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Jessie Gowens - “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” - Idle Muse Theatre Company
- Beth Laske-Miller & Bill Morey - “A Fine Feathered Murder” - Hell in a Handbag Productions
- Cindy Moon - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company
- Hilary Rubio - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater
- Rachel Sypniewski - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
Sound Design
- Eric Backus - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
- Danny Rockett - “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre
- Willow James - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater
- L.J. Luthringer - “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” - Idle Muse Theatre Company
- Petter Wahlbäck - “The Pavilion” – The Artistic Home
Lighting Design
- Benjamin Carne - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater
- G. “Max” Maxin IV - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
- Brandon Wardell - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
- Hannah Wein - “Medea Material” – Trap Door Theatre
- Levi J. Wilkins - “The Pavilion” - The Artistic Home
- Marcela Muñoz & Augusto Yanacopulos - “Cintas de Seda” - Aguijón Theater Company
Choreography
- Keeley B. Morris & Jacinda Ratcliffe - “Get Out Alive” - Haven Chicago
- Laura Savage - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- Lauryn Schmelzer - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
- Jenna Schoppe - “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Jenna Schoppe - “Godspell” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Original Music in a Play
- Eric Backus - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
- Satya Jnani Chávez & Andrew Rosendorf - “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Jonathan Guillen - “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre
- L.J. Luthringer - “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” - Idle Muse Theatre Company
- Danny Rockett - “The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey” - Trap Door Theatre
Music Direction
- Satya Jnani Chávez - “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Isabella Isherwood - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions
- Aaron Kaplan - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company
- Jeremy Ramey - “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Jeremy Ramey - “Godspell” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Nick Sula - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions
Projection Design
- Yeaji Kim - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company
- Abboyé Lawrence - “Pulled Punches” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
- G. “Max” Maxin IV - “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” - Black Button Eyes Productions
- Chris Owens - “Get Out Alive” - Haven Chicago
- Erin Pleake - “Chagall in School” - Grippo Stage Company
Artistic Specialization
- The Ensemble (Movement) - “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre
- Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - “After the Blast” - Broken Nose Theatre
- Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - “A Fine Feathered Murder” - Hell in a Handbag Productions
- Royen Kent (Wig Design) - “The Secretaries: A Parable” - First Floor Theater
- Adolfo Romero (Puppet Design) - “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
- Augusto Yanacopulos (Properties Design) - “La gran tirana (descarga dramática)” - Aguijón Theater Company
Artistic Impression — Short Run
- Daphne Agosin (Lighting Design) - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
- Dominick Vincent Alesia (Original Music in a Play) - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company
- Tim Huggenberger (Choreography) - “Urinetown: The Musical” - Surging Films & Theatrics
- Darwin Noguera (Music Direction) - “Evolution of a Sonero” - UrbanTheater Company
- Emil Zbella (Set Design) - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players