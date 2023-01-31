Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, Kokandy Productions lead the pack for 2023 Non-Equity Jeff Awards nominations

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre topped the list of the 2023 Non-Equity Joseph Jefferson Awards nominations, it was announced Tuesday.

The critically acclaimed storefront garnered a total of 19 nominations, followed by Kokandy Productions with 16, Blank Theatre Company with 14, and Invictus Theatre Company with 13.

The tale of a bloodthirsty, revenge-seeking, singing barber earned Kokandy Productions nine nominations for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” — the most nods for a single production.

Griffin Theatre Company’s North American premiere of the sci-fi thriller “Solaris,” and Invictus Theatre Company’s production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” each earned eight nominations. Blank Theatre Company’s productions of “She Loves Me” and “The Wild Party, each received 7 nominations.

This year’s awards, which recognize Non-Equity productions in Chicago theater, span 28 categories and the work of 30 companies.

The winners will be announced March 27 at a gala ceremony at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage. General admission tickets, $65, are on sale at jeffawards.org.

Here’s the full list of 2023 Non-Equity Jeff Award nominees:

Production — Play

Nicole Laurenzi (from left), TJ Thomas and Isa Arciniegas in Griffin Theatre Company’s North American premiere of “Solaris.” Michael Brosilow

“Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater

“Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home

“Ruined” - Invictus Theatre

“Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

“The Pavilion” - The Artistic Home

“White” - Definition Theatre

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

Production — Music or Revue

“8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

“She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

“The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

Production — Short Run

“Buried Child” - AstonRep Theatre Company

“Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company

“Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” - The Story Theatre

“Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

“WILDCATS” - The Neo-Futurists

Ensemble — Play

“Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre

“Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Ride or Die” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

“The Secretaries: A Parable” - First Floor Theater

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

Ensemble — Musical or Revue

“8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Godspell” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

“The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

Ensemble — Short Run

Keith Illidge (from left), Nathaniel Andrew, Maya Vinice Prentiss, Danyelle Monson, Brenna DiStasio and Amber Washington in The Story Theatre’s Chicago premiere of “Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes.” David Hagen

“Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players

“Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company

“Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” - The Story Theatre

“Urinetown: The Musical” - Surging Films & Theatrics

New Work

Shepsu Aakhu - “Ride or Die” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

Siah Berlatsky - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home

Tina Fakhrid-Deen - “Pulled Punches” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

Karissa Murrell Myers - “On the Greenbelt” - Strawdog Theatre Company

Ed Rutherford & Jeff Bouthiette - “Mary Rose” - Black Button Eyes Productions

NEW WORK – SHORT RUN

Rachel Borgo - “Hertha Nova” – The Impostors Theatre Company

Ida Cuttler & Nick Hart - “WILDCATS” – The Neo-Futurists

Terry Guest - “Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” – The Story Theatre

Director — Play

Alex Benito Rodriguez, (from left), Yuchi Chiuand and John Payne in First Floor Theater’s Chicago premiere of “Botticelli in the Fire.” Evan Hanover

Charles Askenaizer - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

Rinska Carraso-Prestinary - “Isaac’s Eye” - Redtwist Theatre

Bo Frazier - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater

Julian Hester - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home

Ebby Offord - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre

Ericka Ratcliff - “White” - Definition Theatre

Scott Weinstein - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Director — Musical or Revue

Adrian Abel Azevedo - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Jason A. Fleece - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

Landree Fleming - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Danny Kapinos - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

Derek Van Barham - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Director — Short Run

Sean Michael Barrett - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players

Terry Guest - “Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes” - The Story Theatre

Halena Kays - “WILDCATS” - The Neo-Futurists

Juan Parodi - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Stefan Roseen - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company

Performer in a Principal Role — Play

Kim Boler (Anna) - “After the Blast” - Broken Nose Theatre

Kierra Bunch (Vanessa/St. Diana/Balkonae) - “White” - Definition Theatre

John Drea (Marc Chagall) - “Chagall in School” - Grippo Stage Company

Jacqueline Grandt (Ruth Steiner) - “Collected Stories” - Redtwist Theatre

Alex Benito Rodriguez (Sandro Botticelli) - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater

Ana Santos-Sánchez (Ana Morgana) - “La gran tirana (descarga dramática)” - Aguijón Theater Company

James Turano (George) - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

Andrea Uppling (Martha) - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

Rosario Vargas (The Painter) - “Cintas de Seda” - Aguijón Theater Company

Melanie Victoria (Isis) - “Pulled Punches” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

Tekeisha Yelton-Hunter (Mama Nadi) - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role — Musical or Revue

David Moreland and the company of Kokandy Productions’ Chicago storefront premiere of “Cruel Intentions: The ’90 Musical.” Evan Hanover

Maddison Denault (Kathryn Merteuil) - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Sonia Goldberg (Princess Winnifred) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Caitlin Jackson (Mrs. Lovett) - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Joe Lewis (Will) - “Girlfriend” - PrideArts

Nikki Lynette (Nikki Lynette) - “Get Out Alive” - Haven Chicago

Brandy Miller (Amalia Balash) - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

David Moreland (Sebastian Valmont) - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Anne Sheridan Smith (Miss Mona) - “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Peter Stielstra (Mike) - “Girlfriend” - PrideArts

Stephanie Stockstill (Mary Rose) - “Mary Rose” - Black Button Eyes Productions

Karylin Veres (Queenie) - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd) - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Performer in a Principal Role — Short Run

Ida Cuttler (Ida Cuttler) - “WILDCATS” - The Neo-Futurists

Jim Morley (Dodge) - “Buried Child” - AstonRep Theatre Company

Tommy Rivera-Vega (Martín) - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Esteban Schemberg (S) - “Tebas Land” - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Keaton Stewart (Eve) - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company

Joshua Paul Wright (Robert) - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players

Performer in a Supporting Role — Play

Emilie Rose Danno and Declan Collins in The Artistic Home’s world premiere of “Malapert Love.” Joe Mazza/Brave Lux

JoAnn Birt (Mary Anne) - “When We Were Young and Unafraid” - AstonRep Theatre Company

Carley Cornelius (Jane) - “White” - Definition Theatre

Emilie Rose Danno (Esperanza) - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home

John Drea (Ray) - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Courtney Gardner (Salima) - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre

Stanley King (Christian) - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre

Arielle Leverett (Arthur/Sam) - “After the Blast” - Broken Nose Theatre

Rachel Livingston (Honey) - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

marssie Mencotti (Clara) - “Hay Fever” - City Lit Theater Company

Frank Nall (Phischbreath) - “Malapert Love” - The Artistic Home

Jackie Seijo (Actor/Dying Man Named Sam) - “Isaac’s Eye” - Redtwist Theatre

Todd Wojcik (Narrator) - “The Pavilion” - The Artistic Home

Performer in a Supporting Role — Musical or Revue

Bryce Ancil (Arpad Laszlo) - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

LJ Bullen (Kate) - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

August Forman (Prince Dauntless) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Andrew Fortman (King Sextimus) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Rachel Guth (Ilona Ritter) - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

Mia Nevarez (Lead Vocalist) - “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Anabella Oddo (Cecile Caldwell) - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Patrick O’Keefe (Tobias Ragg) - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Anne Sheridan Smith (Queen Aggravain) - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Kevin Webb (Chaplain) - “Mary Rose” - Black Button Eyes Productions

Performer in a Supporting Role — Short Run

Tyler Anthony Smith, Brian Shaw and Dakota Hughes in Hell in a Handbag Productions’ world premiere of “Frankenstreisand.” Rick Aguilar Studios

Valerie Gerlock (Gretchen) - “Boeing-Boeing” - Saint Sebastian Players

Samm Hilger (Guide/Professor Simpkins/Head Waiter/Objector) - “Hertha Nova” - The Impostors Theatre Company

Dakota Hughes (Hunchback) - “Frankenstreisand” - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Nolan Robinson (Reuben) - “St. Sebastian” - Refracted Theatre Company

Korinne Yonan (Little Sally) - “Urinetown: The Musical” - Surging Films & Theatrics

Solo Performance — Short Run

Flaco Navaja (Flaco Navaja) - “Evolution of a Sonero” - UrbanTheater Company

Scenic Design

Jeremiah Barr - “When We Were Young and Unafraid” - AstonRep Theatre Company

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - “Isaac’s Eye” - Redtwist Theatre

Kevin Rolfs - “Ruined” - Invictus Theatre

Kevin Rolfs - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” - Invictus Theatre

Joe Schermoly - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Costume Design

Uriel Gómez - “Once Upon a Mattress” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jessie Gowens - “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” - Idle Muse Theatre Company

Beth Laske-Miller & Bill Morey - “A Fine Feathered Murder” - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Cindy Moon - “She Loves Me” - Blank Theatre Company

Hilary Rubio - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater

Rachel Sypniewski - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Sound Design

Eric Backus - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Danny Rockett - “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre

Willow James - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater

L.J. Luthringer - “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” - Idle Muse Theatre Company

Petter Wahlbäck - “The Pavilion” – The Artistic Home

Lighting Design

Benjamin Carne - “Botticelli in the Fire” - First Floor Theater

G. “Max” Maxin IV - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Brandon Wardell - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Hannah Wein - “Medea Material” – Trap Door Theatre

Levi J. Wilkins - “The Pavilion” - The Artistic Home

Marcela Muñoz & Augusto Yanacopulos - “Cintas de Seda” - Aguijón Theater Company

Choreography

Keeley B. Morris & Jacinda Ratcliffe - “Get Out Alive” - Haven Chicago

Laura Savage - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Lauryn Schmelzer - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

Jenna Schoppe - “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jenna Schoppe - “Godspell” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Original Music in a Play

Eric Backus - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Satya Jnani Chávez & Andrew Rosendorf - “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jonathan Guillen - “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre

L.J. Luthringer - “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” - Idle Muse Theatre Company

Danny Rockett - “The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey” - Trap Door Theatre

Music Direction

Satya Jnani Chávez - “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Isabella Isherwood - “Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Aaron Kaplan - “The Wild Party” - Blank Theatre Company

Jeremy Ramey - “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70s” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jeremy Ramey - “Godspell” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Nick Sula - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” - Kokandy Productions

Projection Design

Yeaji Kim - “Solaris” - Griffin Theatre Company

Abboyé Lawrence - “Pulled Punches” - MPAACT - Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV - “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” - Black Button Eyes Productions

Chris Owens - “Get Out Alive” - Haven Chicago

Erin Pleake - “Chagall in School” - Grippo Stage Company

Artistic Specialization

The Ensemble (Movement) - “Medea Material” - Trap Door Theatre

Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - “After the Blast” - Broken Nose Theatre

Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - “A Fine Feathered Murder” - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Royen Kent (Wig Design) - “The Secretaries: A Parable” - First Floor Theater

Adolfo Romero (Puppet Design) - “Refuge” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Augusto Yanacopulos (Properties Design) - “La gran tirana (descarga dramática)” - Aguijón Theater Company

Artistic Impression — Short Run