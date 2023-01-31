The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
NFL Sports

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers says he’ll decide on future after the Super Bowl

Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Packers’ Aaron Rodgers says he’ll decide on future after the Super Bowl
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t made a decision about his future.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t made a decision about his future.

Morry Gash/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl.

Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.

“It’s going to be a little more time for my decision,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

The first decision is whether he wants to play at all.

“You’ve got to be cognizant of what was going through your mind during the season,” Rodgers said. “Did you enjoy the grind as much? Did you enjoy practice? Did you enjoy the meeting time? Did you enjoy the routine? And not forget about those feelings and make an emotional response either way. I think that’s important.”

Rodgers was the league MVP in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t perform as well this season while playing with a broken right thumb and dealing with the absence of star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Rodgers had his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions, his highest single-season total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.

Rodgers was asked if he would decide on his plans and would then call the Packers, who would then let him know what they’re thinking.

“I think so,” Rodgers said. “It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting.”

Next Up In NFL
Super Bowl quarterbacks different, but they’re spectacular in their own ways
NFL sets its salary cap — and Bears have the most space
Jalen Hurts is going to the Super Bowl? Bears’ Justin Fields should feel free to follow him
Late FG lifts Chiefs past Bengals in AFC title game
Eagles cruise to Super Bowl over injury-riddled 49ers
Polling Place: Your picks for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs — and the Super Bowl
The Latest
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Former food service director of Harvey school district charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
Vera Liddell, 66, former food service worker at Harvey School District 152, is charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise, according to county court records.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loren Tate discusses his induction into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
Sports Media
Why stop now? Sports scribe and radio host Loren Tate, 91, wouldn’t know how if he tried
Down I-57, Tate is in Year 57 covering University of Illinois basketball and football. “This is the way I live,” he said, and what a life and career it has been.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Philipp Kurashev of the Chicago Blackhawks blocks the puck from Nicolas Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ penalty kill rejuvenated by switch to diamond formation
The change was made over Christmas, and the Hawks have killed 84.8% of opponent power plays since then — compared to 62.5% during the stretch leading up to that point.
By Ben Pope
 
Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ ‘The First Wave’ at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York.
Entertainment and Culture
Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ movie shooting
The filing comes nearly two weeks after the local district attorney announced that Baldwin and the film’s weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would be prosecuted for what authorities have described as a pattern of criminal disregard for safety.
By Morgan Lee | Associated Press
 
Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma (23) and Jeremy Harrington Jr. (24) battle for the ball Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2) and Miles Rubin (24).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 