Fueled by the doubters, Barrington knocks off Schaumburg to pick up its 17th win

Alec Schmidts is 6-4 according to Barrington’s roster. And after the Broncos’ 45-32 win against host Schaumburg on Tuesday Schmidts appeared to be that size, or a smidge taller, in real life.

But he certainly plays much bigger on the court. Schmidts had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while matching up against some significant size in the Saxons’ frontcourt: 6-7 Clark Easley, 6-8 Edvin Bosnjak and 6-6 Tyler March.

“It’s all about technique,” Schmidts explained. “Knowing how to deny on three quarters front and then using my strength from the size that I do have to keep them out of the paint. I’ve gotten used to playing taller guys.”

Senior guard Donovan Nichols scored 11 points and senior Dillon Schmidt added eight points and four steals for the Broncos (17-3, 6-2 Mid-Suburban West).

Barrington’s gaudy record is a surprise to many. The Broncos were one of last season’s best stories. They outdid expectations by reaching the state finals in Champaign and then played two excellent games, losing to Young by just four points and beating Bolingbrook to finish third in Class 4A.

All of those players graduated, and it was expected to be a rebuilding year in Barrington.

“The guys that left set the tone in terms of work ethic,” Broncos coach Bryan Tucker said. “We didn’t have much game experience back but we had great senior leadership and the young guys coming up bought in and worked really hard. And they have a little chip on their shoulder and a little something to prove.”

The long grind of the season hasn’t taken that chip away just yet.

“That doubt definitely fueled us,” Schmidt said. “We knew that wasn’t going to be the case. Even know with our record now we are still hungry. We believe we are a better team than what we’ve shown. Learning how to win in those close situations will be crucial for us. That’s what we are focusing on now. “

The Broncos stepped up in the crucial moments against Schaumburg (9-15, 2-6). The Saxons, who managed to stay close for most of the game, were held without a field goal for the final 4:31 and only managed two in the entire fourth quarter.

“Talking defensively was the key to that,” Schmidt said. “Making sure everybody’s accounting for each other and having energy is big.”

Schaumburg seemed to get the shots it wanted in the first half, but shot just 6 for 21 in the first two quarters. Those looks weren’t as good in the second half, as the Broncos clamped down.

“That’s been our problem all year,” Schaumburg coach Jason Tucker said. “We just can’t put the ball in the hole. It’s been a struggle. We are young and inexperienced, but really excited about what we have going in the future.”

Sophomore guard Jordan Tunis led the Saxons with 11 points and sophomore Javonte McCoy added four points and seven rebounds.

