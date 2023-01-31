The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
College Sports Sports

Illinois goes on big second-half run to beat Nebraska

The Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) have won seven of their last eight games.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Illinois goes on big second-half run to beat Nebraska
Matthew Mayer (16 points) led four Illini in double figures on Tuesday night.

Matthew Mayer (16 points) led four Illini in double figures on Tuesday night.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. 

Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight.

Illinois pulled away with a 15-4 run for a 63-54 lead with 5:29 to play. Sencire Harris scored six points with a dunk during the stretch and Hawkins had four points. 

Mayer was 4 of 14 from the floor and made three of the Illini’s five three-pointers. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points, Jayden Epps had 12 and Coleman Hawkins added 10 points and eight rebounds. Harris had eight points. 

Sam Griesel scored 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting to lead Nebraska. The Cornhuskers shot 40% and turned it over 19 times.

The Cornhuskers opened the game on a 12-5 run, but Illinois led 38-37 at the break. The Illini forced three turnovers in the opening minutes of the second half and led 48-41. The Cornhuskers answered a pair of three-pointers from Keisei Tominaga and one from C.J. Wilcher for their last lead at 50-48 with 12 minutes left. 

Illinois plays at Iowa on Saturday. Nebraska hosts Penn State on Sunday. 

Next Up In College Sports
Why stop now? Sports scribe and radio host Loren Tate, 91, wouldn’t know how if he tried
Ohio State tumbles in AP women’s basketball poll
Purdue voted unanimous No. 1 in AP men’s basketball poll
Jalen Hurts is going to the Super Bowl? Bears’ Justin Fields should feel free to follow him
Northwestern eases past Minnesota, moves into 2nd-place tie in Big Ten
Joplin makes eight three-pointers as No. 16 Marquette routs DePaul
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left to right) and rival mayoral candidates Willie Wilson and Ja’Mal Green.
Elections
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ja’Mal Green condemn Willie Wilson for ‘rabbits’ remark at mayoral candidates forum
In a testy debate between nine mayoral candidates, businessman Willie Wilson was targeted for his repeated calls that police should be allowed to ‘hunt people down like rabbits.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_111180805.jpg
Bulls
Bulls falter in crunch time in 108-103 loss to Clippers
DeMar DeRozan couldn’t get a call on a key drive in the final minute (“I got fouled”) and the Bulls botched an inbounds play in the final 10 seconds with a chance to tie — their 20th turnover — to halt their winning streak at one.
By Mark Potash
 
Barrington’s Dillon Schmidt (33) dribbles the ball toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Fueled by the doubters, Barrington knocks off Schaumburg to pick up its 17th win
Alec Schmidts had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while matching up against some significant size in the Saxons’ frontcourt.
By Michael O’Brien
 
IMG_1269.jpg
Chicago
Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for at least two more weeks, alderperson says
The Little Village Discount Mall will stay open until at least Feb. 16, when vendors, city officials and the mall owner will meet, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez says. Some vendors have been told to vacate by Feb. 6.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
Sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Cook County officially dropped — as one alleged victim voices her disappointment
“I pleaded with Kim Foxx and her team to see the cases through,” said Lanita Carter. “Justice has been denied for me.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm
 