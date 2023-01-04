The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to work with others — especially friends or groups. In particular, you will make good headway discussing long-range plans or future goals. You’re not afraid to think big today; and yet, you won’t overlook details. (Unusual combination.) A productive day, indeed!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business and commerce are favored. For starters, you might get some behind-the-scenes help from someone. (Bonus!) Certainly, people admire you right now. Meanwhile, you are personally prepared to talk to someone in authority to get approval for what you want to do. Do it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a wonderful day to make long-range travel plans or explore prospects about publishing, higher education, medicine and the law. Grab every opportunity to learn something new. You’ll enjoy dealing with people from other cultures because they might teach you something. (You love to learn.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial arrangements and negotiations will go well for you because you can attract money to you. (Yes!) This is an excellent day to ask for a loan, a mortgage or to do fundraising. You might work from behind the scenes; nevertheless, you’ll get results!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with partners, close friends and members of the general public. You can accomplish a lot now because you’re keen to work. You can especially wrap up old business. On top of this, others will cooperate because you’re so charming.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whatever you want to do today, be aware of the fact that you can get more done by cooperating with others. This is an excellent day for meetings, conferences and working with groups or units. You might also get the practical and financial support you need from someone as well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A playful day! Enjoy sports events, social outings, the entertainment world and fun activities with kids. This is also a good time to make long-range plans for the future travel or higher education. Publishing discussions will go well along with proposals about legal or medical matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to entertain. “Hail fellow, well met!” Stock the fridge and invite the gang over. In addition, you might set some time aside to plow through paperwork because your mind can handle a lot of details. It will feel good to tie up loose ends about shared property, inheritances and banking matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel sociable today, which is why you will enjoy contact with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You will love learning new things. Study will be easy. In fact, you’re so optimistic, as you look around yourself, you’ll appreciate your daily surroundings more. This is a feel-good day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Business and commerce are favored today. Value your money-making ideas. Go after money-making plans because they will succeed, especially if they involve foreign countries or dealing with people from other cultures. You’ve got the smarts, the patience and the know-how.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’re content and at peace with the world, which is why you feel benevolent to others. This generous feeling might even influence financial enterprises. In fact, legal matters and anything to do with investments, medicine or the law will go well!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might meet a new friend. (For some of you, this friend could become a lover— a secret romance.) Meanwhile, a private discussion could bring about some practical improvements to your home or a family member. Everything to do with your wealth and your assets is favored today. Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Julia Ormond (1965) shares your birthday. You are fun-loving, aware and sensitive to everything around you. You have a quirky charm and are a great team player. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Welcome old friends back into your world.

Next Up In Entertainment
Gangsta Boo, former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43
‘Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street’ deftly details the swindler’s $64 billion Ponzi scheme
Kelly Monteith, US comedian who gained popularity in the UK, dead at 80
Get your human-generated content here
José Andrés and his daughters eat their way across Spain in new series
Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor dies at 79
The Latest
Colin Blackwell fights for the puck in the Blackhawks’ loss.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose Patrick Kane to injury, lose game against Lightning
Kane aggravated a lower-body injury he suffered Sunday and Tyler Johnson came down sick, leaving the Hawks with just 10 forwards available for the third period of their 4-1 defeat Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
 
The&nbsp;Illinois Lottery Prize Claim Center, located in the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building. Saturday, July 30, 2022. A lottery ticket worth more than $1.3 billion was sold in Des Plaines.
News
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million for Tuesday drawing
The winning numbers are 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18. The chances of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Glenbard North’s JJ Hernandez (24) goes to the net against Hoffman Estates’ Adell Bosnjak (33).
High School Basketball
High-energy junior JJ Hernandez leads young Glenbard North past Hoffman Estates
It doesn’t require a pencil and paper to notice JJ Hernandez’s impact. The 6-6 guard passes the eye test.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Newly-Elected Senators Attend Ceremonial Swearing-In Event At U.S. Capitol
News
Chicago progressives in Washington to celebrate one of their own in Congress, Freshman Delia Ramirez
In a day of tumult on the House floor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in three votes, fails to win the speakership. Downstate Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., was among those refusing to support McCarthy.
By Lynn Sweet
 
A man was charged with a robbery that resulted in a fatal shootout Dec. 8, 2022 in Lombard.
Chicago
Judge overturns murder convictions of woman in case tied to former Chicago Det. Reynaldo Guevara
In 1993, Madeline Mendoza pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with a double slaying in Humboldt Park the previous year.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 