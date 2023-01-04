The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

We need judges with better character

I wonder how many others in the legal profession have wondered how five of the most unethical Supreme Court “justices” in the history of the United States even became judges in the first place.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE We need judges with better character
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The court is set to hear arguments on Dec. 7 in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) ORG XMIT: WX201

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022.

AP

As a retired civil rights and constitutional law attorney, I wonder how many others in the legal profession have wondered how five of the most unethical Supreme Court “justices” in the history of the United States even became judges in the first place.

Look at the credentials of those who not only have the capacity to destroy the rights of millions, but who may even destroy democracy itself: An accused sexual harasser who is on a vendetta against people of his own race; a second accused sexual harasser who was not properly investigated before being rammed through the confirmation process; two anachronisms who believe we are still living in the Middle Ages; and a handmaiden from a religious cult who, by embracing the hypocritical machinations of Mitch McConnell, was more than eager to ignore Christ’s admonition about gaining the world and losing the soul.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

If they represent the apex of America’s legal world, I shudder for the nation when I think about what might be below them.

David R. Hoffman, South Bend, Indiana

Leaders must tackle traffic

We hear the various candidates talking about the usual issues: crime, taxes, jobs, education, etc. When will they tell us what, if anything, they will do about gridlock?

Traffic lanes have been cut in width and number, which can’t help but increase gridlock. The 18th Street Bridge is an excellent example of this, where two lanes in each direction have been cut to one.

We think of congestion affecting commuters, but it also slows first responders. I will never forget when an ambulance was stuck in traffic, between my car and a median planter. It could have been responding to an emergency with a member of your family or a red light runner hit by a car. The next fire truck you see may be responding to a fire at your house, a hospital or a bike shop.

Larry E. Nazimek, Lincoln Square

Here’s a tip

I must protest a recent letter in the Sun-Times that argued against tipping restaurant workers. Maybe the writer and others don’t understand that the minimum wage standard does not apply to many hospitality workers. Their wages have been raised to $7.80 an hour in the new year. Their tips are expected to complete the minimum wage level of $13. My sister was a waitress for many years, working hard and was always trying to do her best for the patrons, yet never earned much. For more insight, the late Barbara Ehrenreich wrote a wonderful book, “Serving in Florida,” which included a profile of waitressing and the financial aspects of the work.

Mary Anne Brown, Lincoln Square

America’s most wanted

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted that all criminals should be locked up in jail. I agree 100%. Looking forward to seeing Donald Trump in his orange jumpsuit.

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

Next Up In Commentary
Kevin McCarthy got the GOP conference he deserves
A profile in hypocrisy: So many things wrong with the NFL, yet I can’t stop watching the games
There’s always a need for gun safety with the number of firearms rising
Gen Z is tired of ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act
Arguments for and against playing Justin Fields in finale
Worth remembering: NFL players aren’t the sport’s only ‘gladiators’
The Latest
Cubs_Padres_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Cubs, first baseman Eric Hosmer reach agreement
The Cubs have found a veteran first baseman to pair with standout first base prospect Matt Mervis.
By Maddie Lee
 
Otto.jpg
Movies and TV
‘A Man Called Otto’: Tom Hanks reveals his cranky side in a well-crafted gem of wry humor, human insight
It’s another memorable performance from the veteran actor, backed by a crackling good supporting cast.
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_110567802.jpg
Afternoon Edition
McDonald’s accused of blocking landmark renovation, faith leaders call for assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an update on migrant arrivals to Chicago during a news conference at The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division on Sept. 1 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Lightfoot pide a Illinois más fondos para ayudar a los inmigrantes recién llegados; se podrían terminar a fines de enero
Chicago tenía 1,531 migrantes a su cuidado a fin de año, escribió Lightfoot en una carta al estado
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Advocate_Sherman_Lilliana_Reza_Sarmiento.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Estos son los primeros bebés de año nuevo en el área de Chicago
La red de hospitales Advocate Health Care le dio la bienvenida a los primeros bebés de 2023.
By Sun-Times Wire
 