Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Boy, 17, shot in Rogers Park

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The teen was found just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrace with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, Chicago police said.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where his condition was stabilized, police said.

There was no one in custody.

